ST. THOMAS — Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson likes having players who are “in your face” aggressive.
Yet that aggressiveness almost proved costly for the Bulldogs in their 68-54 Island Division victory over Virginia Commonwealth on Friday in the Paradise Jam tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Four Georgia players wound up spending most of the game in the locker room after being ejected late in the first quarter after a hard foul escalated into words and shoves.
While the technical fouls — five in all — allowed the Rams to build a 10-point cushion, it also ignited something in the shorthanded Bulldogs that carried them to their seventh straight victory.
Alisha Lewis led Georgia (7-0) with 16 points. Javyn Nicholson had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, Malury Bates also had 13 points and Audrey Warren finished with 11 points. Diamond Battles, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer at 15.2 points per game, was held to seven points.
Sarah Te-Biase scored a career-high 25 points and Grace Hutson added 13 points for Virginia Commonwealth (2-4).
The trouble began with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter and the Rams holding a 10-9 lead.
Bulldogs forward Jordan Isaacs had just been whistled for a hard foul on VCU’s Grace Hutson under the basket. As Isaacs started trash-talking with Hutson, Rams forward Keowa Walters came in from behind — and got a hard shove from Isaacs, setting off a scuffle, with several Georgia players leaving the bench or check-in areas.
After referees spent nearly 15 minutes checking the replay monitors, Issacs was assessed two intentional fouls and a technical foul, and was ejected from the game. Bates was also given a technical foul, as was Walters.
As for the Bulldogs players that came on the court, all three —Brittney and Zoesha Smith, and Amiya Evans — were also ejected.
The resulting free throws, as well as a jumper by Te-Biasu on the resulting possession, put Virginia Commonwealth ahead 19-9 with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left. VCU would then lead 24-16 at the end of the quarter.
However, Georgia got its act together in the second quarter, outscoring the Rams 19-9 in the period and taking a 35-33 lead on Bates’ layup with 32 seconds left.
The closest VCU came to getting back in front came in the third quarter, when Hutson’s 3-pointer tied the game at 39-all with 6:11 left. But the Bulldogs closed out the quarter with an 11-4 run to go up 50-43, then extended their lead to as many as 16 points late in the fourth quarter.
Alisha Lewis, Georgia: With two of the Bulldogs’ leading scorers sitting in the locker room and Battles struggling, the 5-foot-7 guard (who averages 4.0 points per game) came up big. She made 5 of 9 from the field – a game-best 4 of 7 on 3-pointers – and 2 for 2 on free throws.
Sarah Te-Biasu, Virginia Commonwealth: The 5-5 guard also came up big for the Rams – just not enough when needed. She made 7 of 14 from the field (including 3 of 8 on 3-pointers) and 8 of 10 free throws to beat her previous career best by one point.
Virginia Commonwealth closes out its tournament against Wisconsin at 2 p.m. today, while Georgia will face Seton Hall at 4:15 p.m. A win by the Bulldogs would give them the Island Division title.