ST. THOMAS — Georgia’s women’s basketball team entered as one of three undefeated teams in this year’s Paradise Jam.
Wisconsin had a chance to cut that down by one, only to see the Lady Bulldogs rally in the second half for a 68-60 victory in Friday’s Island Division opener at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Georgia fought back from a 20-point deficit to improve to 6-0 — giving head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson the best start by a first-year Lady Bulldogs coach in program history.
Diamond Battles scored a game-high 24 points and Brittney Smith added 16 points for Georgia, with Javyn Nicholson pulling down 14 rebounds.
Four players finished in double figures for the Badgers (3-3), who lost their second straight. Avery LaBarbera led the way with 16 points, Maty Wilke added 14 points, and Serah Williams and Brooke Schramek had 10 points each.
Wisconsin had things very much in control for three quarters, turning a five-point lead after the first quarter (16-11) into a 10-point margin at the half (33-23).
The Badgers then doubled their lead in the third quarter, going up 55-35 with 1 minute, 58 seconds left on LaBarbera’s jumper. But Georgia closed out the period with eight unanswered points, and trailed 55-38 entering the fourth quarter.
That was just the opening salvo in the Lady Bulldogs’ rally — they ran off 18 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to take the lead, and finished out the game by outscoring Wisconsin 25-5 in the period.
Smith tied the game at 55-all on her three-point play with 6:20 left, and Chloe Chapman’s layup 56 seconds later put Georgia ahead to stay.
Diamond Battles, Georgia: The 5-foot-8 guard, one of three players who transferred from Central Florida when Abrahamson-Henderson left to take the Lady Bulldogs’ job, was the biggest factor in the comeback. She scored 19 points in the second half, and finished making 9 of 19 from the field (5 of 9 on 3-pointers).
Avery LaBarbera, Wisconsin: The 5-6 guard, who was the Patriot League’s player of the year while at Holy Cross, tried to keep the Badgers in the game, scoring 12 of her 16 points over the final two quarters. She also had six rebounds and six assists.
• For three quarters, Georgia had problems putting the ball in the basket, shooting a combined 16 of 51 from the field (31.4%) and 5 of 13 on 3-pointers. As for Wisconsin, no such problems — 23 of 44 from the field (52.3%) and 7 of 16 on 3s. That changed in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Bulldogs made 9 of 16 (56.3%) and 2 of 4 on 3s while holding the Badgers to 2 of 13 (15.4%) and 0 for 6 on 3s.
• Georgia also made 5 of 7 free throws in the quarter and 11 of 14 for the game; Wisconsin was a paltry 3 of 4 from the line for the game, and 1 for 2 in the fourth.
• A big factor in the Lady Bulldogs’ win was their second-half defense and the scoring chances they got. After scoring just six points in the first half on 11 Wisconsin turnovers, Georgia had 17 points over the final two quarters off 12 TOs. By comparison, the Badgers had 15 first-half points off nine turnovers, and just four second-half points off seven TOs.
Wisconsin takes on Seton Hall in their second Island Division game at 2 p.m. today, while Georgia faces Virginia Commonwealth at 4:15 p.m. today.