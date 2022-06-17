St. Croix native LeSotho Charles Golphin claimed his second silver medal in just over a week, this time at the AAU Central District Qualifier in Illinois.
Golphin, 9, finished second in the 10-under boys long jump during the AAU district meet -- held June 11-12 at Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill. – with a jump of 3.24 meters (10 feet, 7.5 inches).
The Hounds and Foxes Track Club athlete also competed in two other events at the AAU district qualifier, finishing seventh in the 10-under boys 200-meter dash in 33.86 seconds, then fouling out in the 10-under boys high jump.
His finishes in both the long jump and 200-meter dash qualifies Golphin for the AAU Region 13 National Qualifier meet, set for June 29-July 2 at Benedictine.
Should he finish in the top six in either the long jump or 200 meters, that would qualify Golphin for the AAU National Junior Olympics, scheduled for July 30-Aug. 6 in Greensboro, N.C.
Golphin had earned his first silver medal at the Speed Capital Illinois meet, held June 4-5 at Benedictine, finishing second in the 10-under boys high jump in 1.02 metes (3 feet, 4.16 inches).