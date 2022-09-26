St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne had a good and bad day over the weekend in the final rounds of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open en route to a tie for 46th in the Ladies European Tour event.
The 22-year-old Swayne had an even-par 72 in Saturday’s third round, then dropped to finish Sunday’s final round with a 2-over 74 on the Dromoland Castle course in Ireland.
That left Swayne sitting in a three-way tie for 46th with a total at 2-under 286 along with Norway’s Karoline Lund and France’s Anne-Lise Caudal — and that was three days after she shared the first-round lead with a career-best 7-under 65.
In Saturday’s round, Swayne had four birdies to go along with four bogeys. Her birdies came on the par-3 No. 17, the par-4 Nos. 1 and 15, and the par-5 No. 16. The bogeys were on the par-4 Nos. 2, 12 and 14, and the par-5 No. 6.
However, Swayne struggled on the Dromoland Castle course again during Sunday’s round, with five bogeys and three birdies.
She birdied the par-4 No. 14 and the par-5 Nos. 6 and 11; her bogeys came on the par-3 Nos. 3, 13 and 17, and the par-4 Nos. 4 and 12.
Klara Spilkova of the Czech Republic won her second career Ladies Euro Tour title by taking the first hole of a playoff against Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom and Denmark’s Nicole Broch Estrup.
Spilkova shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to force a playoff with Wikstrom and Estrup, who both had 4-under 68s to finish the day at 14-under 274.
Spilkova then rolled in a putt for birdie on the par-5 No. 18 to earn the winner’s purse of 60,000 Euros ($58,128 in U.S. dollars).
Swayne earned 2,000 Euros ($1,937.60 in U.S. dollars) for her finish, giving her 42,020.4 Euros ($40,709.40 in U.S. dollars) for the season.
Swayne’s next Ladies European Tour event comes in mid-October, the Aramco Team Series stop at the Trump Golf Links in Ferry Point course in New York on Oct. 13-15.