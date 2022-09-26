St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne had a good and bad day over the weekend in the final rounds of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open en route to a tie for 46th in the Ladies European Tour event.

The 22-year-old Swayne had an even-par 72 in Saturday’s third round, then dropped to finish Sunday’s final round with a 2-over 74 on the Dromoland Castle course in Ireland.