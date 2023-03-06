Good Hope Country Day School’s junior varsity girls basketball team had to work to win its own GHCD Junior Varsity/Middle School Basketball Tournament, which concluded Saturday night on St. Croix.
The Lady Panthers went undefeated in the tournament’s junior varsity girls division, capped by a 28-26 overtime victory over Central High School in the championship game.
Good Hope Country Day’s La’Kaisha Graham had a three-point play with four seconds remaining in overtime to win the final.
That earned Graham both of the division’s individual awards — the most valuable player award, and the defensive player award after getting 20 steals and six blocks in tournament play.
In the other divisions:
• Central High School won the junior varsity boys division title with a 36-35 victory over St. Thomas’ Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in the championship game.
Caribs player Kymani Greenidge was named the division’s most valuable player, and teammate Reinaldo Bermudez earned the defensive player award.
• John H. Woodson Junior High School won the middle school boys division title, taking the championship with a 69-23 runaway victory over Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School.
The Warriors’ Michiah Jones was named the division’s most valuable player, while the Dolphins’ Akeem Williams was named the defensive player award winner after making 16 steals and a blocked shot.
More on Saturday’s tournament games:
Junior Varsity Boys
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 56, Educational Complex High School 37: The Devil Rays remained alive in the double-elimination tournament by topping the Barracudas.
Re’Kai Huyghue scored 14 of his game-high 15 points in the first half and Chrislord Bernard added 11 points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, witch led 36-10 at the half.
Khamar Lockhart led Educational Complex High with 14 points.
Central High School 56, Charlotte Amalie High School 50: The Caribs handed the Hawks their first loss in the tournament.
Kymani Greenidge scored 14 points and Jahkim Byron and Reinaldo Bermudez added 12 points each for Central High, which led 27-17 at the halftime break.
Chakeem Dore had a game-high 16 points and Sekai Pinney added 15 points for Charlotte Amalie High.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 40, Charlotte Amalie High School 36 (OT): The Devil Rays needed to go into overtime to knock their St. Thomas rivals out of the tournament.
A’Jai Larcheveaux and Kareem Pinney had nine points each for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which led 23-14 at the halftime break
Evan Watts led Charlotte Amalie High with a game-high 10 points.
Central High School 36, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 35: The Caribs had to hold off the Devil Rays’ second-half rally to win the tournament’s championship game.
Kymani Greenidge had 11 points and Lehmani Ises scored eight points for Central High, which led 19-14 at the halftime break.
Chrislord Bernard scored 11 points, Kareem Pinney added nine points and Chainye Toussaint had eight points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
Junior Varsity Girls
Charlotte Amalie High School “A” 22, Charlotte Amalie High School “B” 6: The Lady Hawks’ “A” team staved off elimination by knocking off their Charlotte Amalie High sister team.
Chelani Telemarque scored a game-high 10 points for Charlotte Amalie High “A”, which led 14-2 at the halftime break.
Ashley Guzman led Charlotte Amalie High “B” with four points.
John H. Woodson Junior High School 10, Educational Complex High School 2: The Lady Warriors knocked the Lady Barracudas out of the tournament with a defensive effort.
Kyliz Osario scored four points for Woodson Junior High, which led 8-2 at the halftime break.
Yarieiis Delacruz had two points for Educational Complex High.
Charlotte Amalie High School “A” 19, John H. Woodson Junior High School 11: The Lady Hawks’ “A” team pulled away in the second half to eliminate the Lady Warriors.
A’Miya Greaves scored 10 points and Makayla Foy had six points for Charlotte Amalie High “A”, which led 7-5 at the half.
Kyliz Osario had five points and Cassie Rojas scored three points for Woodson Junior High.
Good Hope Country Day School 27, Central High School 23: The Lady Panthers moved into the championship game by topping the Lady Caribs.
La’Kaisha Graham scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half for Good Hope Country Day to break out of a 10-all halftime tie.
Jamiyah Bailey led Central High with nine points, with Jelanique Bache adding six points.
Central High School 31, Charlotte Amalie High School “A” 29: The Lady Caribs moved on to the tournament final by holding off the Lady Hawks’ second-half rally.
Denirah Nursh had 10 points and Janiyah Bailey scored six points for Central High, which led 20-14 at the halftime break.
A’Miya Greaves scored a game-high 14 points and Makayla Foy added eight points for Charlotte Amalie High “A”.
Good Hope Country Day School 28, Central High School 26 (OT): The Lady Panthers had to go into overtime to beat the Lady Caribs in the tournament’s championship game.
La’Kaisha Graham scored a game-high 20 points — including the game-winning points in OT — for Good Hope Country Day, which led 15-12 at the halftime break.
Maylin Taylor and Unique Williams had 10 points each for Central High.
Middle School Boys
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 33, Good Hope Country Day School 28: The Dolphins advanced to the championship game by topping the Panthers for the second time in the tournament.
Elijah Rosario scored 11 points and Nyack Nathaniel added 10 points for Larsen K-8 School, which led 17-13 at the half.
Ryan Kahan made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points, while Riley Pomykal had five points for Good Hope Country Day.
John H. Woodson Junior High School 69, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 23: The Warriors easily defeated the Dolphins to take the Good Hope Country Day tournament title.
Micaiah Jones made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points to lead three other players in double figures for Woodson Junior High.
Rubio Heywood III added 15 points, Haneef Bahar Jr. had 11 points and Jahsheem Charles 10 points for the Warriors, who led 33-12 at the half.
Akeel Williams led Larsen K-8 School with eight points, with Nyak Nathaniel and Elijah Rosario adding four points each.