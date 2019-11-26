Grand Canyon University’s Lorenzo Jenkins, right, tries to drive past Illinois State defender Rey Idowu during Monday’s seventh-place game in the Paradise Jam men’s college basketball tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Illinois State's Abdou Ndiaye, rear, blocks a shot by Grand Canyon's Alessandro Lever, far left, as teammates Matt Chastain, front, and Jaycee Hillsman, right, look on during the first half of Monday's seventh-place game in the Paradise Jam men's college basketball tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Illinois State's Rey Idowu, left, is guarded by Grand Canyon's Alessandro Lever, right, as he tries to score during the first half of Monday's seventh-place game in the Paradise Jam men's college basketball tournament at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
ST. THOMAS — Grand Canyon’s men’s basketball team hadn’t had an easy time in the Paradise Jam tournament, losing its first two games by double digits.
And the Antelopes didn’t have an easy time getting that first win, holding off a late Illinois State rally for a 68-63 victory Monday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.
