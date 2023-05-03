The Junior VI Tri Committee will hold its annual Grand Finale Junior Triathlon on Sunday morning on St. Croix.
The junior triathlon will be held at Cramer’s Park on the northeastern side of St. Croix beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.
The event is open to boys and girls ages 5-15, with each of the four age-group divisions competing over varying distances in the swim-bike-run race.
The 5-6 age group will open with a 25-meter swim, followed by a ½-mile bike ride and a ¼-mile run. The 7-8 age group will swim 50 meters, followed by a ½-mile bike ride and ½-mile run. The 9-11 age group opens with a 100-meter swim, then has a one-mile bike ride and ½-mile run. The 12-15 age group has the longest race – a 200-meter swim, three-mile bike ride and one-mile run.
Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, and closes at 7:45 a.m. The entry fee is $5 per participant.
Bicycles are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis. Please call 340-513-2707 to reserve a bicycle or for more information.