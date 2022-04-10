TORTOLA — Haiti’s Roselord Borgella and Bactheba Louis crashed the British Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national team’s home debut with a procession of goals in the first CONCACAF W Qualifiers group-play match ever held in the territory.
The duo led five players with at least three goals during the Haitian Women’s National Team’s 21-0 rout over the BVI Women on Saturday afternoon at the A. O. Shirley Grounds in Road Town.
Borgella, who opened the scoring in the 4th minute of play, snatched a first-half quartet of goals with her last coming in the 45th minute in helping Haiti race to an 11-0 halftime advantage. She also scored in the 21st and 22nd minutes.
That made Borgella the leading scorer in the CONCACAF W Qualifiers with nine goals, and put Haiti atop the Group E standings at 3-0-0 with one match remaining, on Tuesday against Cuba (2-1-0) at Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Louis had a team-best five goals in Saturday’s match, scoring in the 33rd, 39th, 42nd, 58th and 89th minute. That gives her six goals in two matches, for a W Qualifiers-leading 3.5 goals per match average.
Meanwhile, the BVI Women’s National Team fell to 0-4 in Group E with its record-tying loss – the Nature Girlz also lost 21-0 to Cuba in a CONCACAF Olympic qualifier on Feb. 10, 2007, in Havana.
It also kept the British Virgin Islands winless in international qualifiers, with the BVI’s record now 0-9-0 with seven shutouts.
“It was a very fast game and our team isn’t as fit as others and we need to work on technique, simple things like passes, touches, controlling the ball so we were really defeated,” British Virgin Islands goalkeeper Britney Peters told The Daily News. “To be honest, we need to work on understanding our positions more in order to play better and understand each player.”
Three other Haiti players had hat tricks. Melchie Dumomay got hers in the first half, scoring in the 8th, 11th and 32st minutes. Roseline Eloissaint came in the second half to start hers in the 63rd minute, with her other goals in the 73rd and 79th minutes. Mikerline Saint-Felix, another second-half sub, scored in the 84th, 87th and 90th minutes.
Haiti’s other goals came from Etienne Danielle in the 6th minute, Nerilia Mondesir in the 51st minute and Kethna Louis in the 77th minute.
By the end of the match, Haiti had kept the ball on the BVI’s side of the field 78% of the time, and fired 48 shots to their hosts’ zero.
“I felt defeated at one point in the game and just wanted to give up, but I had to hold my head high and finish strong,” Peters said. “I really found that they scored way too early, like three minutes into the game. It didn’t change much for me. I just had to continue doing what I do best and save some of the goals. I couldn’t save it all.
“You can’t win all the time and I’ve played Haiti before and I know what it’s like, so it’s just for the team to learn.”
BVI Women’s National Team head coach Wayne Phillip said the game was played fast and noted that Haiti is high in the FIFA rankings – No. 61 in the latest rankings, while the British Virgin Islands are unranked — and they have professional players.
“They taught us a lot of things — we have to be fit and strong,” Phillip said. “In the first half, they were really playing the ball around our defense and getting through. In the second half, I wanted to keep the defense tight and make sure they drift together, but it seems like they were spreading the ball and attacking, which is something if you don’t properly plan for, you can end up in trouble.
“We had a wonderful game from Britney and some of the defense was really playing the ball. They did a lot of work. I trust going forward, we’ll be a lot better.”
Phillip said they’ve learned from the loss and will take some things and incorporate it into their program. He said before they touch a ball again, they will have a six-week fitness training program.
Both Phillip and Peters said they see a need for friendly competitions against the USVI, Anguilla, St. Kitts-Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda, to prepare for competition.
“We would want that, but certain things are not in my control,” Phillip said. “I hope that in the future we get these games because we need international friendlies.
“It would help the girls’ experience, build them and they’ll learn different styles of play, gain experience and learn to play better.”