No. 14 Texas 73, No. 6 Iowa State 48: Rori Harmon scored 20 points and No. 14 Texas used a smothering defensive effort to beat No. 6 Iowa State 73-48 Wednesday night, snapping the Big 12 leading Cyclones’ five-game win streak.
Audrey Warren added 16 points and four steals as she locked down Iowa State standout forward Ashley Joens over the first three quarters as Texas pulled away.
Joens scored 18 to become Iowa State’s career scoring leader, but struggled most of the game to find her shot and committed six turnovers.
She now has 2,156, passing Angie Welle, who scored 2,149 from 1999-2002,
Texas has rebounded from a three-game losing streak with three consecutive wins. Texas swept the regular season matchup with the Cyclones, holding Iowa State under 50 points both times.
Texas led 31-26 at halftime and blew the game open with a dominant third quarter, holding the Cyclones without a basket for more than five minutes in one stretch.
Texas built a 10-point lead when four Longhorns scored on consecutive possessions and Joanne Allen-Taylor swished a 3-pointer from the left corner.
After an Iowa State timeout and turnover, Harmon swished another 3-pointer. Warren’s two free after Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly was called for a technical foul made it 49-30 late in the third quarter.
Egbo, Smith double-doubles again for No. 7 Baylor women
WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith both had double-doubles for the second game in a row and seventh-ranked Baylor extended its three-decade winning streak over TCU with a 80-55 victory Wednesday night.
Egbo had her third consecutive double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and also had three blocked shots. Smith had her 17th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Lewis added 14 points for the Bears (20-5, 10-3 Big 12) and Ja’Mee Asberry had 11 points.
Baylor is now tied for the Big 12 lead after sixth-ranked Iowa State (21-4, 10-3) lost at No. 14 Texas on Wednesday night.
TCU (6-16, 2-11) has lost 32 consecutive games in the series against the Bears since 1990, and plays them again Saturday. The Horned Frogs are 0-20 against Baylor since joining the Big 12 for the 2012-13 season.
Lauren Heard had 18 points for TCU, which lost its eighth consecutive game this season and is 1-8 on the road.
Egbo had eight points when the Bears closed the first half with a 13-2 run, and never trailed again. She had three consecutive baskets to take Baylor from a 28-23 deficit to a 29-28 lead.
TCU tied the game twice in the third quarter, the last at 42-all on Michelle Berry’s jumper in the paint with 5:09 left. Lewis then hit two 3-pointers as part of a 17-5 run that included the Lady Bears scoring the last nine points of the quarter.