A pair of hat tricks highlighted this past weekend’s match action in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.
Kinson Jean Baptiste scored four goals for Waitikibuli Sports Club in its 7-0 victory over Raymix Soccer Club on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on St. Thomas. Later that same day, Jean Valentin scored three times in New Vibes Soccer Club’s 4-0 victory over LRVI Football Club.
In the third match, Helenites Sports Club downed Rovers Soccer Club 4-1 on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
More on the past weekend’s match results:
Waitikibuli Sports Club 7, Raymix Soccer Club 0: Kinson Jean Baptiste had a “hat trick plus” as Waitikibuli SC blanked Raymix SC in their St. Thomas-St. John Division match.
Jean Baptiste finished with four goals, scoring in the 7th and 38th minutes as Waitikibuli jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead, then added second-half goals in the 51st and 69th minutes.
Mibalson Joseph (2nd minute) and Djefferson Toussaint (27th minute) also scored in the first half for Waitikibuli SC, while Bonnell Andrew (72nd minute) scored in the second half.
New Vibes Soccer Club 4, LRVI Football Club 0: Jean Valentin had a second-half hat trick to help New Vibes SC build a safety net on its shutout victory over LRVI FC in their St. Thomas-St. John Division match.
After Pierre Antoine put New Vibes SC ahead with his goal in the 5th minute, Valentin added insurance with his three second-half scores. His first came early, in the 54th minute, with the other two coming in stoppage time — the 91st and 94th minutes.
Helenites Sports Club 4, Rovers Soccer Club 1: Helenites SC nearly came away with a shutout victory in its St. Croix Division match.
Helenites SC scored twice in a six-minute span — Rabi Abdalla in the 29th minute nd Mackean St. Croix in the 35th minute of the first half for a 2-0 lead at the break.
Helenites tacked on two more goals early in the second half — by Raejae Joseph in the 51st minute and Jaeden Joseph in the 59th minute.
Rovers SC ended the shutout late in the second half on Roldeson Lazard’s goal in the 82nd minute.