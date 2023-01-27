A pair of hat tricks highlighted this past weekend’s match action in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.

Kinson Jean Baptiste scored four goals for Waitikibuli Sports Club in its 7-0 victory over Raymix Soccer Club on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on St. Thomas. Later that same day, Jean Valentin scored three times in New Vibes Soccer Club’s 4-0 victory over LRVI Football Club.