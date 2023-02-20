Host-team Central High School’s girls and St. Thomas’ Charlotte Amalie High School’s boys took home the titles from this weekend’s Central High Varsity Basketball Invitational tournament, which concluded Sunday on St. Croix.
The Lady Caribs won their second territorial tournament title this season, beating St. Thomas’ Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in Sunday night’s final 36-29.
Later that evening, the Hawks topped St. Thomas private school Antilles School in a low-scoring boys final 32-19 to claim their second consecutive tournament title. Charlotte Amalie High won the Antilles School Varsity Invitational last week.
Hawks guard Elijah Peltier was named the boys tournament’s most valuable player, while Central High’s Grecia Jequel-Bello and A’Nesha Deterville shared the girls tournament’s most valuable player award.
More on this weekend’s games in the Central High Varsity Basketball Invitational:
SUNDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 65, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 63 (OT): The Hawks and Devil Rays battled into overtime before Charlotte Amalie High pulled out a win to advance to the Central Varsity Invitational final.
The long-time St. Thomas rivals were tied 24-all at the halftime break and 50-all after four quarters, sending the game into overtime. There, Elijah Peltier scored 13 of the Hawks’ 15 points to pull out the win.
Peltier finished with a game-high 34 points for Charlotte Amalie High, with Caijonte Andrews adding 14 points and Sha’nai France scoring 11 points.
Devonte Freeman and Melvin Burgos scored 17 points each for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, with Jayden Dixie adding 16 points.
Charlotte Amalie High School 32, Antilles School 19: The Hawks won their second tournament title in as many weeks, topping the Hurricanes in an unusually low-scoring final.
Antilles School, which had upset both Central High and Ivanna Eudora Kean High en route to making the final, led 5-4 after the first quarter. But Charlotte Amalie High outscored the ‘Canes 12-2 in the second quarter for a 16-7 halftime lead, and the Hawks never trailed again.
Peltier finished with 10 points to lead Charlotte Amalie High, with Sha’nai France adding eight points and Caijonte Andrews had five points.
K’Nard Callendar led Antilles School with nine points, with Trevor Prince adding four points.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 22, Charlotte Amalie High School 20: The Lady Devil Rays rallied from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Lady Hawks and advance to the Central Varsity Invitational finals.
Charlotte Amalie High led 10-7 at the halftime break, then pushed their lead to 17-7 after holding Ivanna Eudora Kean High scoreless in the third quarter.
But the Lady Devil Rays closed out the game by outscoring the Lady Hawks 15-3 in the fourth quarter.
Jada Isaac scored nine points to lead Ivanna Eudora Kean High, with J’Nia Celestine and Te’Anique Joseph adding six points each.
Jahnesha Gomez had nine points and Yemelle Rodriguez scored seven points for the Lady Hawks.
Central High School 36, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 29: The Lady Caribs took control early from the Lady Devil Rays in winning their second tournament title of the season.
Central High — which won the Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational on St. Thomas last month — led 11-5 after the first quarter and 21-13 at the halftime break over Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
Deterville led the Lady Caribs with 15 points, with Jequel-Bello adding 10 points and Angelica Rodriguez scoring nine points.
Patricia Thomas had 13 points and Khyla Charles 12 points for the Lady Devil Rays.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS Varsity Boys Basketball
Educational Complex High School 36, CJM Homeschool 22: Khamar Lockhart scored 13 points and three others – Reycoi Watson, N’Khoi Williams and Anthony Liburd – added six points each for the Barracudas.
Tomas Carcino made three 3-pointers and finished with nine points for the Bulls, with Nazion Abraham adding six points.
Free Will Baptist Christian School 36, Elmore Stoutt High School 34 (OT): Lenroy Richardson scored 13 points and Michael de Chabert and Jalique Smith added seven points each for the Warriors.
Deshaun Doyle had a game-high 13 points and Amarlee Glasgow scored 10 points for the Rams.
Good Hope Country Day School 42, Educational Complex High School 32: Joshua Rodgers scored a game-high 25 points and Rzai Denbow added 11 points for the Panthers.
Khamar Lockhart led the Barracudas with 13 points, with Anthony Liburd adding eight points.
Antilles School 50, Central High School 44: Trevor Prince scored 18 points, K.C. Callendar added 13 points and Julien Loewenstein had 10 points for the Hurricanes.
Mark Prince scored 17 points and Jalen Greenidge had 12 points for the Caribs.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 43, Charlotte Amalie High School 42: Jayden Disele scored 12 points and Jordan Fleming added 10 points for the Devil Rays.
Elijah Peltier had a game-high 15 points and Sha’nai France added 11 points for the Hawks.
Central High School 53, Free Will Baptist Christian School 29: Zamouy scored a game-high 21 points and Jalen Greenidge added 10 points for the Caribs.
Michael deChabert scored 10 points and Isaac Roberts had nine points for the Warriors.
Charlotte Amalie High School 48, Good Hope Country Day School 36: Kirabo Stephens scored 19 points and Caijonte Andrews added 12 points for the Hawks.
Joshua Rogers scored 17 points and Michael Atwell had nine points for the Panthers.
Antilles School 48, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 47 (OT): K’Nard Callendar made three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and Julien Loewenstein added 13 points for the Hurricanes to advance to the finals.
C’Kai Frett had a game-high 23 points and Jayden Dixie and Zavia Powell added eight points each for the Devil Rays.
Charlotte Amalie High School 46, Central High School 27: Elijah Peltier scored 20 points, Sha’nai France had nine points and Caijonte Andrews added eight points for the Hawks.
Three players — Jalen Greenidge, Zamouy Swanston and Mark Prince — had seven points each for the Caribs.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 27, Antilles School 23: La’kaisha Graham scored a game-high 20 points, Meg Clays added four points and Kirra Lamberts had three points for the Lady Panthers.
C’Orna Greene had 15 points and Eliana Walters scored five points for the Lady Hurricanes.
Charlotte Amalie High School 36, Educational Complex High School 3: Jahnesha Gomez scored eight points and Yemelle Rodriguez and Emma Alexander added six points each for the Lady Hawks.
Mariah Hams had two points and Amenti Phillips scored one point for the Lady Barracudas.
Central High School 14, Educational Complex High School 12: Anesha Deterville scored 10 points and Grecia Jequel-Bello added four points for the Lady Caribs.
J’niia Celestine had five points and Jada Isaac scored three points for the Lady Devil Rays.
Charlotte Amalie High School 32, Good Hope Country Day School 19: Jahnesha Gomez made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points, and Yemelle Rodriguez and Kayla LaPlace had four points each for the Lady Hawks.
La’Kasha Graham scored 10 points and Meg Clays added seven points for the Lady Panthers.