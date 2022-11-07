Heavy rainshowers, brought on by a tropical wave that passed through the U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday, forced an early end to the UVI HBCU Basketball Classic.
Leaks developed in the roof at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas, creating treacherous conditions on the court at times.
That forced tournament officials to cancel both of UVI’s games — the men’s contest against St. Thomas University at 11 a.m., and the women’s game against Florida National University at 6:30 p.m.
With the rain lightening in intensity in the early afternoon, two games were allowed to get underway — the second men’s game, between Southern University at New Orleans and Warner University; and the first women’s game between Southern-New Orleans and Philander Smith College.
The men’s game was completed, won by Warner 83-57, but with the leaks returning due to increasing rainfall, the second game was stopped at halftime with Philander Smith leading 46-23.
Both of UVI’s games will be treated as forfeits, while the uncompleted game between SUNO and Philander Smith will be ruled a “no contest.”