Helenites Soccer Club scored late in the second half to pull out a 1-0 victory over Unique Tropical Sports Club on Thursday night in their U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
Humberto Delgado broke the shutout in the 71st minute for Helenites SC, which moved atop the Premier League’s St. Croix Division standings at 3-1-0 (nine points). Unique Tropical SC fell to 2-2-0 (six points), with Rovers Soccer Club in between at 2-1-0 (six points).