Defending league champion Helenites Soccer Club posted another shutout victory on St. Croix, while LRVI Football Club won to move atop the St. Thomas-St. John standings in this weekend’s U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League matches.

On St. Croix, Helenites SC blanked winless Prankton Soccer Club 8-0 at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on Saturday night; the next day, LRVI FC routed Raymix Soccer Club 9-2, while Waitikibuli Soccer Club and United We Stand Sports Club battled to a scoreless draw at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on St. Thomas.