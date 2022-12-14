Defending league champion Helenites Soccer Club posted another shutout victory on St. Croix, while LRVI Football Club won to move atop the St. Thomas-St. John standings in this weekend’s U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League matches.
On St. Croix, Helenites SC blanked winless Prankton Soccer Club 8-0 at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on Saturday night; the next day, LRVI FC routed Raymix Soccer Club 9-2, while Waitikibuli Soccer Club and United We Stand Sports Club battled to a scoreless draw at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on St. Thomas.
That leaves Helenites SC atop the St. Croix Division with a 5-1-0 record (15 points), with Rovers Soccer Club and Unique Tropical Sports Club still tied for second at 3-2-1 (10 points) and Prankton SC at the bottom of the standings at 0-6-0.
In the St. Thomas-St. John Division, LRVI FC now leads at 4-1-0 (12 points), a half-game ahead of New Vibes Soccer Club (3-1-0, nine points). United We Stand SC is another half-game back at 2-1-1 (seven points), followed by Raymix SC at 1-3-0 (three points) and Waitikibuli SC at 0-3-1 (one point).
Helenites SC 8, Prankton SC 0: Neil Peter’s hat trick led Helenites SC’s first-half surge in its shutout victory over winless Prankton SC.
Peter scored twice in the first half — in the second and 33rd minutes — and Raejae Joseph added a goal in the 26th minute to stake Helenites SC to a 3-0 halftime lead.
Helenites SC then turned up the offense in the second half, with five goals. Julius Brown scored twice, opening the run with a goal in the 52nd minute and ending it with another goal four minutes into stoppage time.
Jaeden Joseph and Romello Cuffy also had goals for Helenites SC over a four-minute span, with Joseph scoring in the 60th minute and Cuffy adding a score in the 64th minute.
LRVI FC 9, Raymix SC 2: Amon Bascombe also had a hat trick for LRVI FC, which used a barrage of goals in the second half to pull away from and beat Raymix SC.
Bascombe scored his first goal in the opening minute, only to see Raymix SC’s Aubin Atemazem score in the 11th minute to equalize the match. But Adam Fuller scored the first of his two goals just a minute later to put LRVI FC up 2-1 at the half.
After Raymix SC’s Juan Perez Perdomo tied the match at 2-all in the 46th minute, LRVI FC’s second-half barrage began.
Colin Lambert opened things up with his goal in the 53rd minute, and Bascombe added on his second and third goals in the 59th and 63rd minutes, respectively.
Fuller tacked on his second goal in the 67th minute, followed by the final three goals over a five-minute span — Samuel Eliades scored in the 72nd and 77th minutes, while Joseph Sauerwein added a goal in the 73rd minute.
Waitikibuli SC 0, United We Stand SC 0: The two St. Thomas rivals battled to the St. Thomas-St. John Division’s first scoreless draw this season, and the Premier League’s second draw in four days.
On Thursday, Rovers SC and Unique Tropical SC finished in a scoreless draw on St. Croix.
Up next: The USVISA Premier League plays its final division matches on St. Croix this weekend before entering the Christmas-New Year’s break, while the St. Thomas-St. John Division won’t play again until after the break.
On St. Croix, Helenites SC takes on Unique Tropical SC on Thursday night, while Prankton SC faces Rovers SC on Saturday night. Both matches will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.