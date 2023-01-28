The Helenites Sports Club had the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League’s highest-scoring game of the season Thursday night, routing Prankton Soccer Club 19-0 at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.

Nine players scored goals for Helenites SC, with five players scoring more than one goal and two — Mackean St. Croix and Jaeden Joseph — posting hat tricks in the St. Croix Division match.