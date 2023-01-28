The Helenites Sports Club had the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League’s highest-scoring game of the season Thursday night, routing Prankton Soccer Club 19-0 at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
Nine players scored goals for Helenites SC, with five players scoring more than one goal and two — Mackean St. Croix and Jaeden Joseph — posting hat tricks in the St. Croix Division match.
This is the fourth time this season that a St. Croix Division team has scored double-digit goals in the match — and all have come against Prankton SC.
On Nov. 12, Helenites SC beat Prankton SC 16-1; a week later, Rovers Soccer Club shut out Prankton 14-0; then on Dec. 1, Unique Tropical Sports Club blanked Prankton 10-0.
St. Croix and Joseph each had four goals for Helenites SC, the defending Premier League champions. St. Croix scored in the 8th, 18th and 40th minutes as Helenites jumped out to an 8-0 first-half lead, then scored again in the 50th minute. Meanwhile, Joseph scored in the 24th, 47th, 71st and 72nd minutes for his hat trick.
Three other players had two goals each for Helenites SC — Ahmad Yusuf scored in the 38th and 61st minutes, Julius Brown had goals in the 85th and 87th minutes, and Rabi Abdallas scored in the 9th and 75th minutes.
Helenites SC also had goals by Romello Cuffy in the 25th minute, Nathan Justin on the penalty kick in the 32nd minute, Shane Hector in the 77th minute and Chad St. Croix in the 89th minute. Prankton SC even contributed to the scoring with Brandon Springer’s “own goal” in the 64th minute.
Up next: Three more matches are on the Premier League’s schedule for this weekend. In the St. Croix Division, Rovers Soccer Club will take on Unique Tropical Sports Club at 6:30 p.m. today at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
In the St. Thomas-St. John Division, United We Stand Soccer Club takes on New Vibes Soccer Club at 2 p.m. Sunday, followed by Waitikibuli Soccer Club playing LRVI Football Club at 4 p.m. at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.