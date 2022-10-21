An early run of goals led Helenites Soccer Clue to a 4-0 victory over Unique Tropical Sports Club on Thursday night in the opening match of the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League on St. Croix.
Four different players scored for Helenites SC (1-0-0, three points) at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex in winning the first Premier League match played in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The defending league champions, Helenites SC scored three times in a 12-minute span on Unique SC (0-1-0) early in the half.
Mackean St. Croix put Helenites SC in the lead, scoring in the 17th minute to start the run. Rabi Abdallah made it 2-0 with his goal in the 26th minute and Raejae Joseph ended the run with his score in the 29th minute.
Unique SC managed to up its defensive tempo the rest of the first half and most of the second, but Helenites SC added an insurance goal in the 75th minute on Jaeden Joseph’s score.
Up next: Prankton SC will face Rovers SC on Saturday at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. Match time is 6:30 p.m.
Notes: The start of the USVISA Premier League’s St. Thomas-St. John Division has been postponed until Sunday, Oct. 30, league officials announced Thursday.
The division’s season-opening matches were scheduled for Oct. 16, but were postponed due to weather. A release from the USVISA said that the further delay was “due to challenges with securing a facility.”
Two matches are scheduled for Oct. 30 — LRVI Football Club takes on New Vibes Sports Club at 2 p.m., followed by Raymix Soccer Club facing Waitikibuli Soccer Club at 4 p.m. — at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field.
Admission to both games is free.