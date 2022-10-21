An early run of goals led Helenites Soccer Clue to a 4-0 victory over Unique Tropical Sports Club on Thursday night in the opening match of the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League on St. Croix.

Four different players scored for Helenites SC (1-0-0, three points) at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex in winning the first Premier League match played in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.