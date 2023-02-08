Helenites Sports Club again claimed the prize of St. Croix’s top club team, while the St. Thomas-St. John crown is still up for grabs after this past weekend’s U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League action.

On Saturday, Helenites SC wrapped up the St. Croix Division crown and a berth in the Premier League’s “Big Four” playoffs with a 4-2 victory over Unique Tropical Sports Club at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.