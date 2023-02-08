Helenites Sports Club again claimed the prize of St. Croix’s top club team, while the St. Thomas-St. John crown is still up for grabs after this past weekend’s U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League action.
On Saturday, Helenites SC wrapped up the St. Croix Division crown and a berth in the Premier League’s “Big Four” playoffs with a 4-2 victory over Unique Tropical Sports Club at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
However, Sunday’s results in the St. Thomas-St. John Division matches created a three-way scramble for the two playoff spots entering the final weekend of the regular season.
United We Stand Soccer Club edged LRVI Football Club 2-1 in Sunday’s opening match at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field, then New Vibes Soccer Club shut out Raymix Soccer Club 4-0 in the nightcap.
Helenites SC wrapped up the St. Croix Division regular season at 8-1-0 (24 points), with Rovers Soccer Club getting the other playoff berth at 5-3-1 (16 points) over Unique Tropical SC at 4-4-1 (13 points). Prankton Soccer Club was last in the standings at 0-9-0.
As for the St. Thomas-St. John Division, New Vibes SC moved into first place at 6-1-0 (18 points), with LRVI FC (5-3-0) and United We Stand SC (5-2-0) tied for second at 15 points each. Waitikibuli Soccer Club and Raymix SC are last at 1-6-0 (three points).
With LRVI FC wrapping up its schedule, this weekend’s upcoming matches will determine who moves on to the Big Four — and who stays home. New Vibes SC will play Waitikibuli SC at 2 p.m., followed by United We Stand SC facing Raymix SC.
More on this past weekend’s USVASA Premier League matches:
Helenites Sports Club 4, Unique Tropical Sports Club 2: The defending Premier League champions needed a pair of second-half goals to break away from Unique Tropical SC and win their season finale.
Four players — Mackean St. Croix (fourth minute), Raejae Joseph (33rd minute), Rabi Abdallah (54th minute) and Chad St. Croix (94th minute) — had one goal each for Helenites SC, which went 3-0 against Unique Tropical SC this season.
Alexi Bedford (14th minute) and Hasani Edgar Evans (30th minute) scored for Unique Tropical SC.
United We Stand Soccer Club 2, LRVI Football Club 1: United We Stand SC scored twice in the second half, then held off a late charge by LRVI FC to shake things up in the St. Thomas-St. John Division playoff race.
Chives Paul Campbell scored in the 53rd minute to put United We Stand ahead, but LRVI FC tied the match eight minutes later on substitute Christian Parrisi’s goal in the 61st minute.
But with the match heading towards stoppage time, Jeremiah Zion Smith scored in the 90th minute to put United We Stand SC ahead.
New Vibes Soccer Club 4, Raymix Soccer Club 0: New Vibes SC went ahead early in the first half, then added a pair of late goals as insurance in its shutout victory over Raymix SC.
Jokaef Coquillon put New Vibes SC ahead with his goal in the 15th minute, with Benkelot Larame’s goal in the 39th minute staking them to a 2-0 halftime lead.
New Vibes SC then added insurance goals by Kensley Eugene in the 63rd minute and Clove-Rodchel Auguste in the 81st minute.