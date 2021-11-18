No. 1 South Carolina 76, Clemson 45: Destanni Henderson had 16 points off three 3-pointers and Zia Cooke scored 13 points as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the second half for its 11th straight win over rival Clemson 76-45 on Wednesday night.
South Carolina’s backcourt tandem got things going in the third quarter after managing just seven field goals the first 20 minutes to lead 27-17.
Cooke played only six minutes in the opening half as she picked up two quick fouls. But she lit things up after the break, leading an 18-6 run with a jumper and two 3-pointers for a 45-27 lead Clemson could not overcome.
South Carolina (3-0) finished with four players in double figures. All-American and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston scored 11 points, her first game in double digits this season.
South Carolina has dominated the Tigers (1-2), winning almost all by lopsided scores with the closest coming the last time they played here, 69-57, in Nov. 2018.
However, it took a while for the Gamecocks to get going with Cooke and Boston on the bench with two early fouls apiece.
South Carolina players received their SEC championship rings on Wednesday night.
No. 10 Louisville 62, UT Martin 30: Emily Engstler scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Kianna Smith added 10 and No. 10 Louisville cruised past UT Martin 62-30 for its second consecutive victory.
Engstler began 7 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 4 from behind the arc, to jumpstart the Cardinals (2-1) toward a 32-11 halftime lead despite 36% shooting in the second quarter. The Syracuse transfer scored eight of Louisville’s first 10 points and 13 overall after one quarter.
