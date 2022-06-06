ST. THOMAS — The catch of a 14.9-pound dolphin fish (mahi-mahi) earned St. Thomas’ Greg Hodges the Top Angler prize at the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s annual Dolphin Derby on Saturday.
Normally held in April — the postponement due to weather with the safety of participants top of mind — led to a day with more fishing than catching, albeit with plenty of fun.
Fishing aboard the St. Thomas-based 42-foot Prowler “Jolly Hull” with Capt. Thaddeus Bushnell at the helm, Hodges caught his winning fish south of St. Thomas and north of St. Croix.
“Our game plan was to make a run south early and then work our way west,” Bushnell said. “We kept looking for floaters, whether it was patches of weed or debris or anything the mahi like to hide under. Along the way, we hooked a barracuda and then a couple of small mahi, but nothing much.
“Then it was just before noon when we saw a homemade FAD and the lines started going off with double and triple headers. As soon we reeled fish in, more would be on the line. In all, we landed two mahi and four wahoo.”
The wahoo didn’t count in scoring since this tournament targets dolphin. Plus, the second of the two dolphin weighed in just under 10 pounds, good enough to eat but not to count for points in this conservation-oriented tournament.
Thus, Hodges 14.9-pound catch also led Jolly Hull to the Top Boat prize. This is the first time Hodges won the tournament.
“I have to say it all boiled down to having a good team. We were all reeling in fish today,” says Hodges.
In addition to Hodges and Bushnell, team members on Jolly Hull were Stewart Loveland, Crispin Weekes, Jashae Joseph and K.J. Terry.
Sport fishermen will have their chance to fish, catch and win again on Oct. 15 when the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club hosts its Wahoo Windup.
“Weather challenges led to an early postponement of this tournament, but safety is always our priority,” Kelvin Bailey Jr., president of the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club, said. “That said, we want to give a shout out to all the boats that did fish, although they didn’t make it to the scales.”