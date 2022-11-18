ST. THOMAS — It’s been more than a few years since Zahnae LaPlace-James lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but she returns frequently to visit family.
She’s back in the territory this weekend — but it’s more of a business trip than a vacation.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
ST. THOMAS — It’s been more than a few years since Zahnae LaPlace-James lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but she returns frequently to visit family.
She’s back in the territory this weekend — but it’s more of a business trip than a vacation.
LaPlace-James is a student manager on George Mason University’s men’s basketball team, which is playing in this year’s Paradise Jam tournament.
The Patriots face Boston College at 9 p.m. tonight in the last of four opening-round games at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
LaPlace-James will be there on George Mason’s bench, just like she has since becoming a student manager nearly 1½ years ago.
The funny thing is that she wasn’t aware that the Patriots were playing in this year’s tournament.
“Actually, the coaches were the ones that told me about this,” LaPlace-James — now a senior majoring in health administration — said. “It was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to be playing in the Virgin Islands; we want you to be able to go back home, so keep this on your radar.’ I actually didn’t know about it, but after that …”
LaPlace-James — the daughter of St. Thomas natives Ann-Marie Lanclos and Mario Lanclos, and the stepdaughter of Kelvin James, also from St. Thomas — lived in the territory twice in her youth: for a year just before entering kindergarten, and again for her second-grade year.
She wound up attending George Mason after graduating from Woodbridge (Va.) High School in 2019. However, LaPlace-James didn’t become a student manager with the Patriots until her junior year.
“I’ve known a lot of the guys [George Mason players] since my freshman year in college,” LaPlace-James said. “They were like, ‘You’re already with us all the time, why don’t you become a manager?’ So they gave my number to T.J. [Grams, GMU’s director of basketball operations], and I met with him to discuss what it was about.
“He then said, ‘I’ll see you Monday.’ I’ve been here ever since.”
There’s more to being a student manager of a college basketball team than just handing towels and water to players — much more.
According to LaPlace-James, there’s a lot more involved in the job.
“There’s a lot of stuff — we deal with packing for away games, setting up for practices and cleaning up afterwards,” she said. “Doing pre-game and post-game meal setup and cleanup, making sure [the players] have all the gear they need, helping the coaches whenever they need any help … there’s just a lot that goes with it.”
It can make for some long days, according to LaPlace-James – the managers usually show up at the arena at least an hour before the players and coaches arrive for either practice or games.
LaPlace-James works with “eight or nine” other student managers, as well as two graduate managers. While all of them will work at the Patriots’ home games, the team usually only travels with three or four managers for away games. That duty rotates between the managers.
While this is a “working trip” for LaPlace-James, with limited time to venture out, she won’t have to look far to see any of her relatives. “A lot of people — my grandparent, some of my aunts and uncles, and some of my cousins — are all involved in the tournament,” she said. “So I didn’t really have to get tickets for any of them.”
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.