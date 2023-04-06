The Virgin Islands Horse Racing Commission may be facing some future legal issues after calling an emergency meeting and quickly going into executive session Thursday afternoon.
According to HRC chairman Hugo Hodge Jr., the commissioners met in executive session via teleconference for 40-45 minutes “to discuss legal matters … no action taken; that’s it, no action, just legal matters.”
Present for the executive session were Hodge, St. Thomas-St. John commissioners Sheldon Benjamin, Laura Palminteri and Sheldon Turnbull; and St. Croix commissioners Dodson James and Henry Schjang. Absent from the meeting was St. Croix commissioner Ron Phillips.
Also sitting in on the executive session were V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation commissioner Calvert White, an ex officio member of the Horse Racing Commission; and Sen. Angel Bolques Jr., the V.I. Legislature’s at-large representative and a member of its Committee on Youth, Sports, Parks and Recreation.
Notice of the emergency meeting was sent out just after 6 p.m. Wednesday — less than 24 hours before the meeting date and time.
Normally, regularly-scheduled meetings are announced at least 72 hours in advance, but on meetings “when certain specified formal action will be taken,” V.I. statutes only say that “reasonable advance notification of such meetings” must be given.
The late notice of the meeting could be construed to mean something serious had to be considered by the Horse Racing Commission. Hodge would not discuss specifics of what was talked about during the executive session.
“I can’t go into details,” Hodge said in a telephone interview with The Daily News after the meeting.
“But sometimes you’ve gotta measure by where you’ve got potential. That’s where we are at this time. Like I said before, it’s a legal matter and we discussed it.”
Hodge did not know when he or the Horse Racing Commission would be able to discuss the issue in a public forum.
“It depends on the next few steps,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. If anything, it’s a potential issue; if it can’t be cured, then something else will come out of it. We’ll see.”
