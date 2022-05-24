The Virgin Islands Horse Racing Commission finally got an update Monday from VIGL Operations LLC on where things stand in regards to the resumption of horse racing in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
However, the report from St. Croix-based VIGL was short on specifics due to the still-ongoing negotiations between the company and the V.I. Government over the operating agreement to rebuild and promote races at Randall “Doc” James Race Track on St. Croix.
“Let me put this disclaimer in — we are at a very critical stage,” in the negotiations, said Jason Williams, VIGL’s general manager of racing operations, said at the opening of his report. “Just last week, our legal counsel advised me not to be making any public statements, given the delicate situation we’re in, the very sensitive nature of all that’s being said and all that’s being discussed.
“They asked that I not make any public comment, but again, I wanted to make sure I came to this meeting so there’s no opportunity for anyone to say that I’m trying to run or hide from the racing commission.”
Both VIGL and St. Thomas-based Southland Gaming were scheduled to give their reports during the initially-scheduled Horse Racing Commission meeting on May 13.
However, the email notifying VIGL officials of the meeting went to former VIGL chief executive officer Lance Griffith, who left the company last December.
Williams did not receive notice of the meeting until around lunchtime that day, and neither he or another representative from VIGL could attend the virtual meeting due to the late notice.
That prompted the members of the Horse Racing Commission to postpone the rest of the meeting until Monday, to give a representative of VIGL to be present at the meeting.
What information Williams could give the Horse Racing Commission concerned the status of the talks between VIGL and the V.I. government, which first became public during a March 22 Committee of the Whole hearing involving Andrew Dubuque, now managing partner of VIGL Operations LLC after Griffith’s departure.
“We have since that time, we have had a couple meetings, which I’m happy to say resulted in a working document that we recently — very, very recently — received from the administration,” Williams said. “That’s’ being looked at right now, as we speak, with our team.”
He added, “there’s still a little ways to go — and again, I cannot comment on what’s taking place necessarily or what that document specifically says — but I’m very encouraged by what I saw. We had a meeting earlier this morning, and we’re encouraged by what we saw. The administration has been very receptive, very responsive.”
According to Williams, “we’ve certainly come a long way from where we were back in January or February, and that took a lot of work, a lot of discussions.
“I’m happy with the progress. Certainly I wish things would move along a lot faster, yes I do. But again, I understate that it’s a sensitive matter and everyone is being extremely cautious. I get that,” he said. “Again, we do have that document that we are looking at internally, and will hopefully be returning back to the administration. I’m sure it will probably take a few back and forths before it’s finalized. But again, we are very encouraged by what we saw.”
Williams also said that once the agreement is finalized, VIGL officials already have some plans in place on what work needs to be performed to get James Race Track back operational.
Some work has already been done to the track, located across from Rohlsen Airport on V.I. Port Authority property, such as lengthening the track from 7 furlongs (about 0.875 miles) to a full one-mile track.
“I think the public will be very, very happy with what we’re proposing,” Williams said. “It will just take a little more work. No one wants to hear that. I know everyone is frustrated — I’m sure the commission is frustrated, the horsemen I know are frustrated, the horse racing fans are frustrated, and I’m just as frustrated.
Further, he said, “I really hope we can get to the point where we can include all of this and then officially move forward. We have worked on our project plans; we’re just waiting to finalized the points that we’ve talked about and then we’ll move ahead.”
That led one HRC commissioner — St. Thomas representative Sheldon Turnbull — to ask about a possible timeline and even the nature of the talks, questions that Williams politely declined to answer due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations.
“So basically, right now, we’re just sitting here hearing that things are being worked on,” Turnbull said. “Until that [agreement] between VIGL and the administration is somewhat put in concrete, in writing, we’re not going to be told anything … there’s nothing you are at liberty to tell us.”
Williams indicated that Turnbull’s concerns has not fallen on deaf ears.
“I hear what you’re saying … and I understand the frustration,” Williams said. “It’s a difficult time for everybody. It’s hard for people to hear things because it’s been years now. There hasn’t been any racing or any significant development. But we didn’t ask to be put in this position … it’s just a very unfortunate situation that has transpired over the years.
He added, “you didn’t ask for it, we didn’t ask for it, the horsemen certainly didn’t ask for it, but that’s what we were dealt.”
“We’re just trying to clear a path so we can move on. It’s difficult to hear, but I don’t know what else to say,” Williams said.