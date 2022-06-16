While the return of horse racing in the U.S. Virgin Islands could be several years away, the V.I. Horse Racing Commission took a small step toward making its return easier this week.
At its Wednesday meeting — held virtually — the Horse Racing Commission voted unanimously to request bids from contractors for cleanup work and general maintenance on the Clinton E. Phipps Race Track on St. Thomas.
The 6-0 vote for approval — St. Croix commissioner Ron Phillips was absent from Wednesday’s meeting — would authorize the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department to begin the bidding process for the cleanup work at Phipps Race Track.
Voting to approve the bidding authorization were chairman Hugo Hodge Jr., St. Thomas-St. John commissioners Laura Palminteri, Ron Phillips and Sheldon Turnbull; and St. Croix commissioners Dodson James and Henry Schjang.
Funding for the work would come from the V.I. government’s Horse Racing Improvement Fund, which draws its funding from proceeds of horse races in the territory, as well as from the V.I. Lottery and the territory’s gaming companies, according to Hodge.
“It’s pretty clear that the intent is to have funds available to the tracks,” he said. “We’re at a point where we want to get the funds transferred, and we want to get some work done to the Clinton E. Phipps Race Track. There’s work that needs to be done.”
Among the major items on the “to-do” list for the companies bidding on the project will be clearing weeds and other debris from the race track and Phipps Race Track grounds, as well as trimming down the mangrove trees in the infield of the track.
“It’s pretty extensive,” Hodge said. “But it needs to take place so that horses can get back on to the track and exercise safely. It’s one of the steps that’s necessary to get us back to horse racing in this district, and in the territory for that matter. Once one district is racing, all districts are racing.”
That final item may require permitting and other approvals from the V.I. Planning and Natural Resources Department, according to Sports, Parks and Recreation Department commissioner Calvert White.
Under the now-voided agreement between the V.I. government under then-Gov. Kenneth Mapp, signed into law in late 2017, St. Croix-based VIGL Operations LLC had gotten the permitting for trimming the mangroves in the track infield in late 2018, and performed the work soon after.
But with the federal lawsuit by St. Thomas-based Southland Gaming against the V.I. government and Southland Gaming halting all work that same year, the infield at Phipps Race Track has again become overgrown with mangroves.
“Now that this motion has been voted on favorably, my department has already started the wheels moving to procuring a contractor to do this,” said White, who added that the bidding and approval process would also involve the V.I.’s Property and Procurement and Treasury departments.
“All of us have seen out there, it’s not an easy task. I estimate it’s going take them at least four days to a week to get all of that brush – the mangroves and all of that – and all of the stuff on the track and running surface itself removed.”
In addition, White said that Southland Gaming – which under the still-unapproved revised agreement would take over running Phipps Race Track — has sought authorization to begin some maintenance work at the track, mainly to the facility’s horse stables that still carry damage suffered from hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“They are just looking for a signed document from Property and Procurement and the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation giving them access to the facility,” he added. “The attorneys are looking at that document now — once that document is signed, they’ll be given access to the facility.”