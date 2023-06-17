ST. THOMAS — Two years ago, Jackson Wilcox finished down the running order in the International Optimist Regatta.
But a couple more years of racing experience have paid off for the Florida sailor, as Wilcox dominated Friday’s opening day of racing in the 2023 International Opti Regatta.
Wilcox, who sails out of the Lauderdale Yacht Club and is a member of U.S. Sailing’s junior national team, held the early lead in the Championship Fleet entering this weekend’s races off the southeast end of St. Thomas.
Wilcox — who finished 31st in the 2021 IOR — won three out of the day’s four races (he finished second in the fourth race) for a total score of five points, nine points better than fellow Floridian John Hartney with 14 points.
Hartney, who sails out of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, won Friday’s final race to keep Wilcox from a four-race sweep. He also had two other top-five finishes (second in the opening race, and fourth in race No. 3), as well as a seventh place in race No. 2.
Connecticut’s Amelia Woodworth, who sails out of the Pequot Yacht Club, is the top female in the Championship Fleet, sitting third with 16 points along with St. Thomas’ Coby Fagan, the top U.S. Virgin Islands sailor. Florida’s Brayden Zawyer, who sails out of the Coral Reef Yacht Club, is fifth with 21 points.
Woodworth had three top-five finishes (second in race No. 3, third in race No. 4 and fourth in race No. 2) and a seventh place in Friday’s opening race, while Fagan had four straight top-fives (second in race No. 2, fourth in race No. 1 and back-to-back fifths in the final two races). Woodworth moved to third based on the tiebreaker — their finishes in the final race.
Rounding out the top 10 in the Championship Fleet are St. Thomas’ Audrey Zimmerman (24 points), Ethan Wenokur (43 points), Puerto Rico’s Raga Vazquez (43 points), Marcus Durlach (44 points) and St. Thomas’ Emma Walters (44 points).
In the Green (Beginner) Fleet, France’s Malo Dupuy got off to a strong start before settling down in the later races, but still held the first-day lead after Friday’s races.
Dupuy, sailing out of the Coral Reef Yacht Club, won the Green Fleet’s first four races, then closed out the day with finishes of fifth, third (twice) and sixth to end the day with 15 points. The worst finish from the day was dropped in the scoring.
Florida’s Francisco Don, like Dupuy out of the Coral Reef Yacht Club, was a close second with 19 points. He won the day’s fifth race, as well as had five runner-up finishes along with an eighth and 15th.
Coral Reef Yacht Club, located in Miami, Fla., completed a 1-2-3 sweep on the leaderboard with Julia Bernstein — the Green Fleet’s top female sailor — sitting third with 23 points. She won twice (in the sixth and seventh races), as well as posted three other top-five and two top-10 finishes.
Rounding out the top 10 in the Green Fleet are Jaiden Strickton, who won the day’s final race (32 points); Puerto Rico’s Angel Manuel Gonzalez (33 points), Puerto Rico’s Lucas Christiansen (36 points), Daniel Muti (53 points), Samuel Gerin (54 points), Puerto Rico’s Alfredo Infante (68 points), and Clara Wetzel (70 points).
The top U.S. Virgin Islands sailor in the Green Fleet was Hunter Reinbold, who was 13th after the first day’s races with 82 points. Reinbold had one top-five finish (fourth in the sixth race), as well as a 10th in the final race.
Racing will resume today, with the first warning signal at 11 a.m. both today and Sunday.
A maximum of five races will be held each day in the Championship Fleet, with no race limit in the Green Fleet.