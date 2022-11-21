ST. THOMAS — Howard’s men’s basketball team can now say they’ve won a game in the Paradise Jam — and at the tournament’s home, none the less.

The Bison overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half, then held off a late rally to beat Buffalo 63-59 on Saturday in a consolation-round game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.

