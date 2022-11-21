ST. THOMAS — Howard’s men’s basketball team can now say they’ve won a game in the Paradise Jam — and at the tournament’s home, none the less.
The Bison overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half, then held off a late rally to beat Buffalo 63-59 on Saturday in a consolation-round game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Shy Odom came off the bench to lead Howard (3-4) — which went 0-2 in the 2020 Paradise Jam, played in Washington, D.C., with a four-team field due to the COVID pandemic — with 14 points, but he fouled out in the final 2½ minutes.
That put the load on starters Steve Settle and Elijah Hawkins, who had 12 points each, and reserve Marcus Dockery, who finished with 10 points, as the Bison snapped a two-game losing streak.
Curtis Jones scored a game-high 22 points and Yazid Powell added 17 points to lead the Bulls (1-4), who have now lost four straight. LaQuill Hardnett, after scoring a career-high 26 points in Friday’s loss to Drake, was held to three points. He also added 11 rebounds.
It looked like Buffalo — making its first-ever Paradise Jam appearance — had things under control early. The Bulls scored 11 of the first 13 points over the first seven minutes, and built their lead to 10 points twice in the first half — the last at 25-15 on Powell’s layup with 5 minutes, 21 seconds remaining — before going out of the half leading 29-24.
But that late run by Howard in the final minutes of the first half carried over to the second half, and set up a 20-minute stage that saw the lead change hands three times (with three ties).
The Bison took the lead for good on Jelani Williams’ 3-pointer with 7:36 left, putting them ahead 48-47. Howard would lead by as many as six points after that, but the Bulls also pulled within a point twice — the last at 60-59 on Powell’s second-chance layup with 48 seconds left.
But Hawkins made a free throw with four seconds left to put Howard up 61-59, then Dockery was fouled making a steal with 0.3 seconds left. He made two free throws to give Howard its final margin.
Elijah Hawkins, Howard: The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard came up big in the clutch for the Bison in their first Jam win. While he didn’t have the greatest game numbers-wise (4 of 10 from the field, 0 for 2 on 3-pointers, 4 of 5 on free throws, and six turnovers to go along with four assists), his late rebound and free throws helped Howard seal the win.
Curtis Jones, Buffalo: The 6-5 sophomore guard, a transfer from Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College, had a career-best game not only in scoring, but in shooting as well. He made 8 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 10 on 3-pointers, and 2 for 2 on free throws. He also had five rebounds.
Howard gets a day off, then will play Belmont in the tournament’s fifth-place game at 4:15 p.m. today.
Buffalo will take on George Mason in the seventh-place game at 2 p.m. Monday.
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.