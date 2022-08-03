TORTOLA — Hundreds of British and U. S. Virgin Islands horse racing fans flocked to the Ellis Thomas Downs race track Tuesday for the first August Festival Races in six years, which featured a five-race card that honored horse owners, trainers and investors.
A flood, followed by two hurricanes and a two-year COVID-19 pandemic, had delayed the running of the annual event since the last August Festival Races in 2016.
Making its debut in the one-mile feature in honor of Rodney “Mileage” Simmonds, St. Thomas’ “Come On Venezuela” with Angel Moreno in the irons laid off the pace set by “Courage and Honor” with Jose Hernandez in the saddle and Kenneth Pillot riding “One Way To Fame” in tow.
However, Come On Venezuela made his move with a half-mile left, then went on to a four-lengths victory over Courage And Honor in the $9,000 race. Moreno and Come On Venezuela won in 1 minute, 45.2 seconds.
“Man, this is the easiest race I’m ever going to win for the year,” said Come On Venezuela owner Laquan Charleswell. “I knew he would beat them. They aren’t fit — fitness is the key. So I’m going to enjoy the win. Honestly speaking, we only had the horse for two weeks and limited his training in St. Thomas and the team — it’s not just me — the team, they did everything they had to do. Everybody filled in their spot.
“I can tell you one thing, once you have a team together, they can’t beat you. And if they beat you, it’s because their team came better than us. Once we stick together, we’ll always win.”
In what turned out to be a match race in the seven-furlong Ronnie “Biggy” Hodge Classic after debutant “Long On Luck” scratched, Angel Moreno rode St. Thomas’ “PuttingonaShow” to a runaway victory over Hernandez on “Astro Ride” in 1:31.3.
“I broke good, he didn’t come and I just let him go,” Moreno said. “He felt good, took a good trip around so everything was good.”
Owner Arturo Watlington said that his horse — as well as “Tulean” which won the last Premier’s Cup in 2016, and “Don Don,” which has never run in the Virgin Islands — have been training in Puerto Rico since the end of November.
His 11-year-old horse had four races under his belt before the August Festival victory.
“We expected him to win and he did,” Watlington said. “He won the last time he was here also. Even though he’s an old horse, he keeps himself in shape.”
Winston Hirst Jr. bounced back from an opening loss to Hernandez with “Disseration” in its debut, taking the Elliott “Parboy” Hodge Memorial race in 1:31.3 to even his record on the day at 1-1. Hernandez followed fellow debutants “Fascinating Beauty” and Kenneth Pillot on “Clave de do.”
“All three of these horses just came to Tortola, first time riding him, never worked him or anything and asked the owner if he had any speed and he said that he looks so, but he left it all to me,” Hirst Jr. said.
“My gate handler said ‘you’re overdue for one in Tortola now, get him in the lead and just do your thing.’ I did that and he prevailed. I thought he would have been a little fatigued, but he did very well.”
Hernandez got his second victory when he rode “Romantic Henry” to a five-lengths victory over “Keep The Commish” in the Earl “Bob” Hodge Memorial Race. Both horses had an early duel, but Keep The Commish had no response to Romantic Henry’s charge. His time was 1:31.4.
The card opened with Hernandez aboard debutant “Shine N Jam” taking a nine-lengths victory in the first seven-furlongs race in 1:30.4 over “Nadiae’s Image” with Hirst riding.