Monday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Antilles School 62, Charlotte Amalie High School 61: The Hurricanes held off the Chicken Hawks’ second-half rally to take the deciding game in the best-of-three St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league semifinal series at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
The win sends Antilles School on to face Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in the best-of-three championship series, which begins Wednesday at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.
Behind a balanced scoring attack — eight players scored two or more points — the Hurricanes bolted to a 14-point halftime lead. They outscored Charlotte Amalie High 20-15 in the first quarter and 21-12 in the second for a 41-27 margin at the break.
However, the Chicken Hawks turned things around in the second half. Charlotte Amalie High cut Antilles School’s lead to 49-40 by the end of the third quarter, and went back and forth in the fourth quarter before the Hurricanes pulled the win out.
Trevor Prince scored 15 points, Julien Lowenstein added 14 points and Onyx Reid had eight points for Antilles School.
Elijah Peltier scored a game-high 24 points, Caijonte Andrews added 12 points and Jah’ni Samuel had 11 points for the Chicken Hawks.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Antilles School 32, Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School 23: The Hurricanes won the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship series, beating the Phoenix in the decisive Game 3 at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Antilles School opened up a big first-half lead, only to see Cancryne Intermediate and Junior High mount a second-half rally that made the game interesting until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
Sekai Pinney scored a game-high 14 points and Dillon Webbe added 11 points for the Hurricanes, who led 7-1 after the first quarter and 19-6 at the halftime break.
But the Phoenix — who struggled with turnovers in the first half — turned things around in the third quarter, outscoring Antilles School 13-4 in the period to cut the margin to 23-19.
Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High then pulled within three points — 25-22 — on J’Vante Harrigan’s second 3-pointer of the half with less than four minutes remaining. But the Hurricanes closed out the quarter with a 7-1 run.
Chakeem Dore had 11 points for the Phoenix, with Harrigan adding six points.
Saturday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Education Complex High School 44, Good Hope Country Day School 35: The Barracudas jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, but had to hang on in a high-scoring fourth quarter to beat the Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at Educational Complex High’s Tim Duncan Gymnasium.
Educational Complex High led 21-4 after the first quarter and 27-12 at the halftime break, but was shut out by Good Hope Country Day in the third quarter, leading 27-15 entering the final period.
That’s when the floodgates opened on the two sides scoring, as the Barracudas and Panthers combined for 37 points in the final period.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Educational Complex High or Good Hope Country Day from Saturday’s game.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Good Hope Country Day School 21, Educational Complex High School 11: The Lady Panthers pulled off an upset win over the short-handed Lady Barracudas in their St. Croix IAA league game at Educational Complex High’s Tim Duncan Gymnasium.
Down 7-2 after the first quarter, Good Hope Country Day’s defense shut out Educational Complex High — which dressed just seven players — over the second and third quarters to take a 10-7 lead. The Lady Panthers then outscored the Lady Barras 11-4 in the final period to put the win away.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Educational Complex High or Good Hope Country Day from Saturday’s game.
