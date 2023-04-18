Antilles School’s sailing team qualified for the Interscholastic Sailing Association’s Baker Team Race National Championships by winning the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s Baker Qualifier this past weekend in Florida.
The Hurricanes, a three-time winner of the Baker Cup national title, beat out three other schools to win the SAISA district qualifier, which concluded Sunday at the Ransom Everglades School in Miami, Fla.
Antilles School finished the four-team regatta with a 13-5 record (72.2%), with host team Ransom Everglades second at 12-7 (63.2%). St. Thomas Aquinas High School of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was third at 11-8 (57.9%), with Miami’s Immaculata-La Salle High School last at 1-17 (5.6%).
Sailing for the Hurricanes were Tanner Krygsveld and Alexis Young on the team’s “A” boat, Andy Yu and Katherine Majette on the “B” boat and Winn Majette and Caitlin Briggs on the “C” boat.
Antilles School – which won the Baker Nationals in 2021, 2017 and 2006 – will compete for its fourth Toby Baker Trophy on May 20-21 at Lake Minnetonka in Deephaven, Minn.