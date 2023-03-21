Antilles School’s sailing team dominated on the waters near Wrightsville Beach, N.C., in winning the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s (SAISA) North Points No. 7 regatta over the weekend.
The Hurricanes claimed both the “A” and “B” divisions to win the overall regatta with 52 points, beating out host school John T. Hoggard High School of Wilmington, N.C., by 22 points (74). Bishop Kenny High School of Jacksonville, Fla., was third with 83 points.
It was the second SAISA regatta win in as many starts during the spring for Antilles School, which also won the SAISA South Points No. 5 regatta in Miami, Fla., on Feb. 25.
The Hurricanes’ “A” team of skipper Andy Yu and crewmembers Alexis Young and Katherine Majette won two out of eight races in winning their division with 31 points. Antilles School’s “B” team of skipper Winn Majette and crew Caitlin Briggs did even better in their division, winning a regatta-best four out of eight races and taking top honors with 21 points.
Antilles School was one of two teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands competing in the two-day SAISA North Points No. 7 regatta, which concluded Sunday. Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy finished a season-best sixth overall with 103 points.
The Volts’ “A” team of skipper Santiago Brunt and crew Aurora Rodriguez finished fifth in their division with 42 points, with four top-five finishes in eight starts. V.I. Montessori’s “B” team of skipper Jackson Auchincloss and crew Ella Crew finished eighth in their division with 61 points, with three top-five finishes.