Antilles sailing

The members of Antilles School’s sailing team that won the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s North Points No. 7 regatta, which concluded Sunday in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. From left are Alexis Young, Caitlin Briggs, Winn Majette, Katherine Majette and Andy Yu.

Antilles School’s sailing team dominated on the waters near Wrightsville Beach, N.C., in winning the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s (SAISA) North Points No. 7 regatta over the weekend.

The Hurricanes claimed both the “A” and “B” divisions to win the overall regatta with 52 points, beating out host school John T. Hoggard High School of Wilmington, N.C., by 22 points (74). Bishop Kenny High School of Jacksonville, Fla., was third with 83 points.