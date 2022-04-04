Saturday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Antilles School 36, Charlotte Amalie High School 33: The Hurricanes forced a third and deciding game in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league semifinal series against the Chicken Hawks.
Antilles School used a big first half to take command in Game 2 of the best-of-3 series from Charlotte Amalie High, then held off the Chicken Hawks’ second half rally to send the semifinal series into a third game.
The deciding game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Lorenz Penn scored a game-high 12 points for the Hurricanes, eight points coming in the first half as Antilles School pulled ahead for a 20-13 lead at the break.
Charlotte Amalie High began to rally in the second half, pulling within 30-26 through three quarters, but could pull no closer than three points the rest of the way.
Part of that was due to the Hurricanes’ scoring balance. Of Antilles’ 13 players, nine scored at least two points, while only six of the Chicken Hawks’ 13 players scored.
Gabriel Christian added six points for Antilles School, with K’Nard Callendar and Julien Lowenstein had four points each.
Kimani Thomas and Caijonte Andrews scored eight points each for Charlotte Amalie High, with Jah’ni Samuel adding seven points and Denna Rodriguez six points.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 25, Antilles School 22: The Lady Devil Rays overcame a two-point halftime deficit to beat the Lady Hurricanes in two games in the St. Thomas-St. John IAA league semifinal series at the Ivanna Eudora High gymnasium.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High now moves to face island rival Charlotte Amalie High School in the best-of-3 championship series beginning next week.
Jada Isaac scored 10 points, Krystal Eddy added six points and J’niaa Celestine had four points for the Lady Devil Rays, who trailed 11-9 at the halftime break.
However, Isaac and Eddy scored four points each in the third quarter for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which outscored Antilles School 12-4 in the period to go ahead 21-15 entering the fourth quarter.
C’Orna Greene scored a game-high 11 points for the Lady Hurricanes, with Ishr Bhullar adding four points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Antilles School 30, Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School 20: The Hurricanes used a big first quarter to even up their best-of-3 St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship series from the Phoenix at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium.
The third and deciding game in the series will be played today at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center. Game time is 4 p.m.
Dillon Webbe scored eight of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter for Antilles, which jumped out to a 13-4 lead by the end of the period and 17-6 at the halftime break.
Sekai Pinney added seven points and Bryce Richardson had four points for the Hurricanes.
Chakeem Dore scored six points and three other players — J’Vante Harrigan, Gvanni Byran and Akuri Kirwan — added four points each for Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High.
