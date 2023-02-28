Antilles School’s championship-winning sailing team won the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s South Points No. 5 regatta over the weekend in Florida.

The Hurricanes finished the SAISA regatta with 35 points, taking the A division with 11 points and coming in second in B division with 24. That left Antilles School with a 20-point edge over Oxbridge Academy of West Palm Beach, Fla. (55 points) and 25 ahead of host-school Ransom Everglades School of Miami, Fla. (60 points).