Antilles School’s championship-winning sailing team won the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s South Points No. 5 regatta over the weekend in Florida.
The Hurricanes finished the SAISA regatta with 35 points, taking the A division with 11 points and coming in second in B division with 24. That left Antilles School with a 20-point edge over Oxbridge Academy of West Palm Beach, Fla. (55 points) and 25 ahead of host-school Ransom Everglades School of Miami, Fla. (60 points).
The Hurricanes were one of two teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands taking part in the SAISA district regatta, along with Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy. The Volts finished 14th overall out of 18 teams with 131 points.
The Hurricanes’ A team of skipper Tanner Krygsveld and crew Alexis Young won two out of five races (the first and third races), and finished no worse than fourth in their other three starts. Meanwhile, Antilles School’s B team of skippers Andy Yu and Winn Majette and crew Katherine Majette won one race (with Yu as skipper) and finished no worse than seven in their remaining starts.
Virgin Islands Montessori’s A team of skipper Santiago Brunt and crew Ellis Wisehart finished 13th in their division, with a best finish of sixth in the fifth race. The Volts’ B team of skippers Zia Zucker and Jackson Auchincloss and crew Amelie Zucker finished 15th in their division, with a best finish of 13th in the first of their five starts.
The district win now sends Antilles School on to the qualifiers for the Interscholastic Sailing Association’s two major championship regatta – the Baker Team Race Nationals and the Mallory Doublehanded Nationals.
The SAISA’s Baker qualifiers will be held April 15-16 in Miami, and the Mallory qualifiers on April 29-30 in Wrightsville Beach, N.C. The ISSA’s Baker Nationals are set for May 20-21 in Deephaven, Minn., and the Mallory Nationals are June 3-4 in Barnegat Bay, N.J.