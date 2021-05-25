Antilles School’s championship-winning sailing team will need to make some room in its trophy case for another award.
The Hurricanes won their eighth national title over the weekend, taking the Interscholastic Sailing Association’s (ISSA) Baker Team Race National Championship, which concluded Sunday in Miami.
This was the third Toby Baker Trophy claimed by Antilles School over the past 15 years, joining the ones the St. Thomas school won in 2017 in Norfolk, Va., and in 2006 in Vinyard Haven, Mass.
In addition to three Baker Team Race National Championships, Antilles School has also won three ISSA Mallory Doublehanded National Championships (in 2013, 2011 and 2006), and two ISSA Cressy Singlehanded National Championships (in 2010 by St. Thomas’ Ian Barrows and 2009 by St. John’s Max Nickberg).
And like its win in the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s Baker Team Race qualifier earlier this month, the Hurricanes had to beat host team Ransom Everglades School for the title.
In the ISSA Baker Team Race event, Antilles School and Ransom Everglades, of Coconut Grove, Fla., finished the two-day regatta with identical 12-2 records. But the Hurricanes won a three-race sailoff for the gold medal against the Raiders.
Antilles School team members were skippers Nia Nicolosi, Mateo Di Blasi and Rayne Duff, all seniors, and junior Caroline Sibilly; and crew members Savannah Young, a senior; junior J.J. Knowles, and sophomores Katherine Majette, Caitlin Briggs and Lexi Young. The Hurricanes were coached by Teddy Nicolosi — who was part of Antilles’ title-winning team in 2017 — and Sean Segerblom.
Antilles School will go for national sailing title No. 9 early next month when they travel to Cleveland, Ohio, for the 2021 ISSA Mallory Doublehanded National Championship, set for June 5-6 on Lake Erie.