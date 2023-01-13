Today’s Games
Girls
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Today’s Games
Girls
Game 1: Antilles School vs. Charlotte Amalie High School, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Central High School vs. Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, 7 p.m.
Boys
Game 1: Free Will Baptist Christian School vs. Gifft Hill School, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: Good Hope Country Day School vs. Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, 8:30 p.m.
Game 3: Central High School vs. Elmore Stoutt High School, 10 p.m.
Game 4: Bregado Flax Education Center vs. Antilles School, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Girls
Game 3: Charlotte Amalie High School vs. Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, 9 a.m.
Game 4: Antilles School vs. Central High School, 3 p.m.
Game 5: Charlotte Amalie High School vs. Central High School, 9 p.m.
Boys
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Charlotte Amalie High School, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Educational Complex High School, 12 p.m.
Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 1:30 p.m.
Game 8: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m.
Game 11: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Girls
Game 6: Antilles School vs. Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Second-place team vs. third-place team, 6 p.m.
Boys
Game 12: Loser Boys 5 vs. Winner Boys 8, 9 a.m.
Game 13: Loser Boys 10 vs. Winner Boys 11, 10:30 a.m.
Game 14: Loser Boys 9 vs. Winner Boys 12, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Winner Boys 9 vs. Winner Boys 10, 3 p.m.
Game 16: Winner Boys 13 vs. Winner Boys 14, 4:30 p.m.
Game 17: Loser Boys 15 vs. Winner Boys 16, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Girls
Game 8: Championship game, First-place team vs. Winner Game 7, 9 a.m.
Boys
Game 18: Championship game, Winner Boys 17 vs. Winner Boys 12, 11 a.m.