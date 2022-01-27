Accolades continue to pour in for young West Indies allrounder Hayley Matthews, whom the International Cricket Council tapped last week for its 2021 women’s One Day International Team of the Year.
The 23-year-old Barbadian has also been nominated by the ICC, cricket’s world governing body, for ODI Player of the Year honors. She is one of four nominees.
Matthews is not the only female West Indian cricketer to be recognized for her 2021 exploits. Trinidadian spinner and West Indies vice captain Anisa Mohammed has also been selected for the 2021 ICC women’s ODI all-star team. It’s the first time two West Indies women have been named to the ODI Team of the Year, and they were the only West Indians, male or female, to earn selections for 2021 performances.
Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt applauded both players for their dedication and praised the region’s still fledging women’s program.
“Their selections speak testimony to their own outstanding individual attitudes towards improving their own game, but it also provides an important return to CWI on our refocused women’s program,” Skerritt said on the CWI website. “There is still much work to be done to grow and improve the women’s game in our region, but this global achievement by Anisa and Hayley should provide inspiration to all of their colleagues, and to all stakeholders.”
Matthews, who debuted for the West Indies at the age of 16, said she was gratified to be picked for the ODI all-star team.
“It’s pretty exciting. Going into 2021 I would have set some pretty big goals for myself, so I was happy that I was able to go out there and have a good year,” she said on the CWI website.
Mohammed, one of the region’s senior players at 34 years old, said she was “really excited and honored” by the ICC all-star selection.
“I didn’t play cricket for almost a year and a half because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so I just wanted to have fun after not playing for so long. I wanted to go out and do my best and help my team as best as I could, and I was actually shocked when I saw I got most wickets” during the year, she said on the CWI website.
Mohammed, the Caribbean’s premier white ball bowling talent, has represented the West Indies in 134 ODIs and 117 Twenty 20 internationals, and she has been a prolific wicket taker — 171 wickets in ODIs and 125 in T20s.
The ICC said it was impressed by Matthews’ versatility.
“She was probably the best among the allrounders in 2021,” according to the ICC. “The West Indies allrounder accumulated a total of 380 runs in the year, including one century and a fifty. She made an equal impact with her bowling as well, picking up 18 wickets at an outstanding average of 22.44.”
Mohammed, 33, was equally impressive last year.
She “bamboozled almost every batter who faced her way in 2021,” according to the ICC. “Mohammed finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets to her name at an outstanding average of 18.00. She was one of the most economical bowlers in the year once again, conceding only 3.61 runs per over.”
As per Matthews’ Player of the Year nomination, the ICC said she was “brilliant … finishing in the top 10 ODI run-getters and wicket-takers” in 2021.
Among her achievements in 2021, Matthews was named Player of the Series in the ODI leg when Pakistan toured the West Indies last year. She scored 168 runs, including a century, and snapped up seven wickets in a series in which the West Indies prevailed.
And Matthews capped off the year on a high note as the ICC named her the Player of the Month for November.
Matthews and Mohammed are currently in South Africa preparing for a four-match ODI series against the Proteas that starts Friday. That series is a warm-up of sorts for the West Indies ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup, which takes place in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.