DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The ICC will review cricket in Afghanistan following the takeover of the country by the Taliban and a reported ban on women participating in the sport.
“The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men’s and women’s cricket moving forward,” ICC chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement on Wednesday.
“We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our Member in its efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government.”
A new working group, which includes Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, will carry out the review of cricket in the central Asian country.
Earlier this month, Cricket Australia postponed a scheduled one-off test against Afghanistan on Nov. 27, saying it would have “no alternative” but to scrap the historic test after reports that women’s cricket would be banned in Afghanistan.
Former Afghan international cricketer Mirwais Ashraf was appointed acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) last week. Ashraf is the latest person to head the board in the last four months after Azizullah Fazli replaced Farhan Yusufzai when the Taliban came into power.
Afghanistan men’s team directly qualified for the Super 12s of the recent T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates where it defeated two ICC associate members, Namibia and Scotland, but lost to New Zealand, India and Pakistan in group games.
“Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men’s team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most,” Barclay said. “We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly.”
The working group will be chaired by Imran Khwaja with Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Raja as its members.
New-look India beats N.Z. by five wickets in 1st T20
JAIPUR, India — Suryakumar Yadav scored 62 off 40 balls to help India beat New Zealand by five wickets in their first T20 match on Wednesday, giving a winning start to the newly appointed captain-coach duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.
India finished on 166-5 in 19.4 overs after winning the toss and making New Zealand bat. New Zealand scored 164-6.
The three-match series marks a new era in Indian cricket after a poor performance at the T20 World Cup. Dravid takes over as coach from Ravi Shastri, while Sharma leads on the field as captain. Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the series, announced before the World Cup that he was standing down as India’s T20 captain at the end of the tournament.
“The ball was coming on nicely to the bat, came on a bit slow later, but (I am) happy to be on the winning side,” said Yadav, who was named man-of-the-match for recording his third T20 half-century.
— The Associated Press
“I try to bat the same way in the nets and replicate the same in the game,” he continued. “If I get out, I go into the dressing room and think what better I could have done.”
Chasing 165, KL Rahul (15) and Sharma got off to a great start by putting on 50 runs in 31 balls. After Rahul’s wicket, Yadav carried on the scoring pace as he added 59 runs with Sharma for the second wicket.
Yadav notched his highest T20 score for India, including six fours and three sixes. Sharma also hit five fours and two sixes and finished with 48 off 36 to play his part.
Trent Boult (2-31) struck a double blow to remove the set pair. Yadav’s dismissal in the 17th over put India’s chase under pressure.
Shreyas Iyer (5) and debutant Venkatesh Iyer (4) fell in the space of three balls, and India needed eight runs off the last over.
Rishabh Pant sealed the chase with two balls to spare, scoring run-a-ball 17, with two fours.
Earlier, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman scored half-centuries to power New Zealand’s innings.
Guptill scored 70 off 42 balls, including three fours and four sixes. Chapman scored 63 off 50 balls, with six fours and two sixes.
They put on 109 runs for the second wicket after Daryl Mitchell was bowled for nought. This was Chapman’s highest T20 score for the Black Caps.
Their 100-plus partnership came off only 65 balls. But the visitors were not able to build on it and managed only 54 runs off the last six overs.
Tim Seifert’s 12 was the next best individual score. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-24) was the pick of Indian bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin also took 2-23 in four overs.
The spinner felt New Zealand was short by a few runs on what was a slow Jaipur wicket.
“The slower you bowled, there was more purchase you got on this pitch,” Ashwin said. “It was a slightly under-par score and we thought 170-180 would be par. We thought we would cruise home around the 15th over, but that’s T20 cricket for you.”