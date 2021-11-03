ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul combined for a blistering 140-run opening stand Wednesday as India racked up the highest score in this year’s T20 World Cup and finally won its first game, beating Afghanistan by 66 runs.
Rohit smashed 74 off 47 balls and Rahul made 69 off 48 deliveries in India’s mammoth total of 210-2 after captain Virat Kohli lost his third successive toss and was asked to bat first.
Hardik Pandya (35 not out) and Rishabh Pant (27 not out) provided a brisk finish by hammering 65 runs in the last four overs as Afghanistan’s premier bowler Rashid Khan returned with a rare unimpressive figure of 0-36.
Afghanistan never looked likely to come close before finishing on 144-7 to lose its second game in four matches. Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first game of the tournament, picked up 2-14 and buckled Afghanistan in the middle overs with fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja.
Despite the big win, India’s slim chance to progress into the semifinals depends on whether it can beat Scotland and Namibia by big margins while other results also go in its favor.
Guptill powers New Zealand to 16-run win over Scotland
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Martin Guptill smashed seven sixes before missing out on a century as New Zealand secured a 16-run victory over Scotland at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.
Guptill made 93 runs off 56 balls in the Black Caps’ total of 172-5 in sweltering heat and humidity after fit-again Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer won the toss and chose to field.
In reply, Scotland finished on 156-5 for its third straight Group 2 defeat. Matthew Cross (27) hit five boundaries in one over against Adam Milne in the batting powerplay and Michael Leask scored a brisk 42 not out off 20 balls.
New Zealand’s experienced pacers, Trent Boult (2-29) and Tim Southee (1-24), bowled well but legspinner Ish Sodhi (2-42) proved expensive against Leask late in Scotland’s chase.
Scotland faces India and Pakistan in its last two group games.
Guptill's power-hitting rescued New Zealand but not before seamer Safyaan Sharif (2-28) had removed Daryl Mitchell for 13 and then found a faint edge from captain Kane Williamson (0) in the fifth over.
Devon Conway (1) fell to leftarm spinner Mark Watt’s first ball when he gloved a reverse sweep behind as New Zealand slipped to 52-3 at the start of the seventh over.
But Guptill then took charge in a 105-run partnership with Glenn Phillips (33).
Guptill became only the second batter to reach 3,000 runs in T20 internationals after India’s Virat Kohli (3,225) when he flicked Alasdair Evans to fine leg for a six early in his knock.
Guptill completed his half century off 35 balls before Scotland managed to fight back late in the innings by giving away only 22 runs in the last three overs.
Brad Wheal (2-40) was expensive, but removed both Phillips and Guptill off successive deliveries in the penultimate over with both batters holing out at long on while going for big shots.
Scotland, which stormed into the Super 12s on the back of three successive victories in the qualifiers, also lost to both Namibia and Afghanistan and faces India and Pakistan in its last two group games.