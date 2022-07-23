ST. THOMAS — When the organizers of the Massey International Soccer Camp were looking to do something a little different for this year’s camp, they looked at bringing in some help from off island — way off island.
This year’s camp, which concluded Friday at the Antilles School field, featured three instructors from the MBP School of Coaches, a soccer academy based in Barcelona, Spain, that works with teams and national federations to improve their coaching expertise.
The three MBP coaches — Roger Fortet, Elisardo Rubio and Jorge Vasquez — spent five days with the more than five dozen boys and girls from all three USVI islands attending this year’s Massey International Soccer Camp — and came away learning a few things themselves.
“That’s one of the things we quickly realized,” Rubio said. “In Spain, everything is more organized, more structured, so we feel that the players are losing the creativity, the freedom, but that’s something they’ve got here. There’s a style of freedom and creativity here, so they’ve shown us that on the field.”
The idea to call on the MBP School of Coaching came from Vin Blaine, the former director of football and coaching education for the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association and head coach of Jamaica’s women’s national team.
Blaine had taken several of the MBP’s coaching courses — including the Master in High Performance Football program, a four-month-long course taught in Barcelona — and believed that the group would be perfect for the Massey International Soccer Camp.
“They do camps like this around the world,” said Blaine, who also worked with the USVISA’s under-15 programs. “I thought it was a very good idea to bring them here.
“I wanted to expose [the campers] to exercises from a different organization, so they could appreciate what the local coaches are doing with them. I thought it would be a good idea to bring them here, and for [the campers] to be exposed to different games and people from other islands.”
In addition to the drills the players in the three divisions — beginners, ranging in age from 7-10; intermediates, from ages 11-13; and the advanced players, from ages 14-18 — were run through, the Massey International Soccer Academy had its own “World Cup,” with the age groups broken up into teams to play 6-on-6 matches.
That gave the campers a chance to put what they had learned into practice — and the MBP coaches noticed the difference.
“Here, they play with creativity and freedom, so they go more forward to the goal,” Rubio said. “We tried to explain to them about building up from the back, how to play the angles, how to play from one side to the other and use the free space.
“I would love to see them take something from us. Our methodology is to make the players think; we don’t give the solutions to them. We make them ask questions, so they come up with the solutions themselves. From what I’ve seen, that’s something they’re not used to here, so I hope they take that from us, that they have to think on the field.”
The MBP coaches were also working with the coaches from the Massey Soccer Academy, which organized the camp, Rubio said.
“We each had one [coach] working with us, and every day when we came to the field, we explained what we were going to do,” Rubio said. “They were learning from us, and we were learning from them.”
Dale Richards, the technical director of the Massey Soccer Academy, is already thinking ahead to next year’s International Soccer Camp — and that included bringing back the MBP coaches.
He also wants to get other youth soccer organizations in the territory involved, sending their own players to the camp to learn from the guest instructors, and even get the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association involved.
“You can see the mindset in [the players] has changed,” Richards said. “What the coaches brought is really nothing different from what we’ve told them. It’s just coming from a different setting. The kids are excited and pushing more now. You can see the vigor, the kids are ready to go. You can see a lot of changes in the mindset, and how the kids are working.
“I’m looking forward to having them back next year. It was a good experience for them. They loved the islands, and loved what we have to offer.”
