1. Stephen Swanton and Mikey Dizon-Bumann, 47 minutes, 42 seconds.

2. Julie Sommer and Billy Bohlke, 51:21.

3. Blake Schluter and Alejandro Ashe, 52:31.

4. Esther Ellis and Sue Brown, 53:26.

5. Troy Holloway and J. Garfoot, 54:02.

6. Kat Brownsdon and Allison Janusziewic, 56:23.

7. Cooper Crowther and Makara Matthew, 57:05.

8. Kasey Canton and John Harper, 59:55.

9. Megan Lambert and Alex Whitworth, 1 hour, 1 minute, 7 seconds.

10. Amber Harhen and Amy Roberts, 1:01:32.

11. Jerry Remie and Joey Swanson, 1:03:16.

12. Catherine Seguin and Jackie Robak, 1:04:02.

13. Glenn Massiah and Danielky Cedeno, 1:06:22.

14. Jamie Schmidt and Jan Powell, 1:14:31.

15. Lisa Gay and Renee Sweany, 1:17:04.

— V.I. Triathlon Federation