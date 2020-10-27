1. Stephen Swanton and Mikey Dizon-Bumann, 47 minutes, 42 seconds.
2. Julie Sommer and Billy Bohlke, 51:21.
3. Blake Schluter and Alejandro Ashe, 52:31.
4. Esther Ellis and Sue Brown, 53:26.
5. Troy Holloway and J. Garfoot, 54:02.
6. Kat Brownsdon and Allison Janusziewic, 56:23.
7. Cooper Crowther and Makara Matthew, 57:05.
8. Kasey Canton and John Harper, 59:55.
9. Megan Lambert and Alex Whitworth, 1 hour, 1 minute, 7 seconds.
10. Amber Harhen and Amy Roberts, 1:01:32.
11. Jerry Remie and Joey Swanson, 1:03:16.
12. Catherine Seguin and Jackie Robak, 1:04:02.
13. Glenn Massiah and Danielky Cedeno, 1:06:22.
14. Jamie Schmidt and Jan Powell, 1:14:31.
15. Lisa Gay and Renee Sweany, 1:17:04.
— V.I. Triathlon Federation