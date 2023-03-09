The St. Thomas-based Island Mixx Volleyball Club competed last weekend in the 2023 NIKE Boston Volleyball Festival, which concluded Sunday in Massachusetts.
Island Mixx’s 18-under girls travel team finished 37th out of 56 teams in the 18 American division at the Festival, held in the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
Island Mixx 18s went 3-5 over the three days of play. The first two days were dedicated to round-robin pool matches, with the final day holding placement bracket matches.
On Friday, Island Mixx 18s went 0-3 in pool play, with 2-0 losses to Mill City 18 Black (25-17, 25-12), 603 United 18 Black (25-16, 25-24) and Eclipse 18 Black National (25-9, 25-12).
On Saturday, Island Mixx 18s went 2-1 in pool play, beating Maine Juniors 18-Regional 2-1 (21-25, 225-14, 15-4) and Metrowest 18 Black 2-0 (25-17, 25-23), and losing to Ocean 18 National 2-1 (25-15, 20-25, 15-10).
That sent Island Mixx 18s on to Sunday’s placement round, where they defeated Capitals 18 United 2-0 (25-18, 25-20), then lost to FCA Volleyball 18s 2-1 (25-22, 20-25, 15-10).
Making up the Island Mixx 18s were Alivia Arroyo, Liyana Aubain, Joe’Myrah Clendenin, Sapphire Cruz, Krystal Eddy, C’Orna Greene, Layla Howard, Nikaya Sarauw, Zyia Toussaint, Mya Vigilant and Eliana Walters. Sacha Gumbs was the team’s head coach, with Carissa Braithwaite the assistant coach and Mark Daniel the team representative.