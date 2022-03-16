NEW YORK — St. Thomas’ Aliyah Boston is already having her name mentioned as a leading candidate for national player of the year honors.
The South Carolina junior just increased the odds of that happening by being named to the Associated Press’ All-America first team for the second consecutive season.
The 6-foot-5 Boston was joined on the AP All-America first team by Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Stanford’s Haley Jones. Hillmon and Jones tied for the fifth spot.
Boston, Clark and Smith were unanimous choices from the 30-member national media panel that votes in the AP Top 25 each week. It was the first time that there has been a tie for the first team since the AP started honoring women’s All-Americans in 1995.