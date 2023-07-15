Even before Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft just over three months ago, she wasn’t thinking about her chances of playing in the league’s All-Star Game.
Yet that’s exactly what the St. Thomas native will be doing this weekend in Las Vegas — playing (and starting) for Team Wilson in tonight’s All-Star Game.
“It’s amazing, it’s a great feeling,” Boston said Friday morning before practice began with her “new” teammates. “Sometimes it’s hard to even put into words because coming into my rookie season, I didn’t really set a goal to be an All-Star starter, let alone honestly being in the All-Star Game.
“For God to have opened this door for me, it’s a blessing and I’m happy to walk through it.”
The 6-foot-5 Boston — in her first season with the Indiana Fever — is just the eighth rookie to be an All-Star Game starter, and the first since Shoni Shimmel in 2014 (and she was named the game’s most valuable player).
Boston was the fifth starter taken overall in the All-Star Draft earlier this month by A’ja Wilson, the No. 1 overall vote getter and captain of Team Wilson.
Like Boston, Wilson also starred collegiately at South Carolina — in fact, those two are among three ex-Gamecocks players in this year’s All-Star Game (the third is Team Wilson reserve and Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray).
“I met Aliyah when I would go back to Columbia (S.C.) to practice with the team,” said Gray, who played for the Gamecocks during their NCAA championship run in 2017.
“She’s a great player — I mean, a rookie in the All-Star Game is amazing. It’s going to be exciting just to play in a real game with her.”
That’s what Boston is looking forward to, as well — playing with and against some of the league’s star players — and all the hoopla surrounding the All-Star Game itself (it IS in Vegas, after all).
“I’m kinda just been enjoying everything that comes with it,” said Boston, who will have family members — her parents, Al and Cleone Boston; older sister Alexis and her aunt, Jenaire Hodge — at tonight’s game.
“I wasn’t sure exactly what to expect or what it was going to be like. Being a rookie and being an All-Star, it can feel intimidating because you’ve got all these (veterans) around you, and you’re in this new space. But everyone has been really welcoming, which I’m really enjoying.”
Of course, the All-Star Game is just another milestone on what has been — to this point — a pretty successful rookie season with the Fever. She’s twice been named the league’s rookie of the month, and leads the WNBA in field goal percentage at 61%.
“Sometimes I get little spurts where I’m like, ‘Wow, this is reality, this is my life, this is pretty cool’,” Boston said. “But since the Final Four (of the NCAA Tournament) and getting drafted, I just feel like everything has moved so quickly and that we’ve always been on ‘go’ since the start of training camp.
“But I wouldn’t trade it for the world — it’s something that I’ve dreamt of for quite some time, and to be living it is just amazing.”
