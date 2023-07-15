Aliyah Boston ASG practice

Aliyah Boston ASG practice

 WNBA photo by GETTY IMAGES

Even before Aliyah Boston was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft just over three months ago, she wasn’t thinking about her chances of playing in the league’s All-Star Game.

Yet that’s exactly what the St. Thomas native will be doing this weekend in Las Vegas — playing (and starting) for Team Wilson in tonight’s All-Star Game.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.