ST. THOMAS — A pair of rivalries highlight today’s championship games in the IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational high school basketball tournament.
On one side, the inter-island varsity girls rivalry between St. Thomas’s Charlotte Amalie High School and St. Croix’s Central High School continues in today’s girls championship game.
Then there’s the boys championship, where long-time St. Thomas rivals Charlotte Amalie High and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School will battle for the prize.
Both games will be played at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium, with the girls championship game at 9 a.m., followed by the boys championship game at approximately 11 a.m.
Both Charlotte Amalie High teams enter as the defending champions, having won the last MLK Invitational played in 2020 — the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelines the tournament the past two years.
Central High’s girls are gunning for their first MLK title since winning in 2019 – beating the Lady Hawks in the final – while the Devil Rays last won the territory’s preminent tournament in 2019.
More on Sunday’s games in the MLK Jr. Invitational:
Boys Division
Antilles School 61, Elmore Stout High School 58: The Hurricanes came out on top in a back-and-forth elimination-round game over Tortola’s Rams.
K’Nard Callendar scored a game-high 24 points and William Thompson added 13 points for Antilles, which led 15-11 after the first quarter only to trail Stout High 32-31 at the half.
But the Hurricanes took the lead for good in the third quarter, outscoring the Rams 15-8, then held off their fourth quarter rally.
Amalee Glasgow scored 22 points to lead Stout High, with Kalique Maduro and Jeshaun Doyle adding 10 points each.
Good Hope Country Day School 37, Free Will Baptist Christian School 34: The Panthers remained alive by pulling out a close victory over their St. Croix private school rival.
The Warriors led by one point, 17-16, at the halftime break and 26-25 after three quarters, but Good Hope Country Day outscored Free Will Baptist 12-8 in the fourth quarter.
Joshua Rodgers scored a game-high 22 points for the Panthers, with Jean Jacques Dongar and Rzia Denbow adding five points each.
Jalique Smith scored 11 points, Isaac Roberts added 10 points and Lenroy Richardson had nine points for the Warriors.
Central High School 66, Good Hope Country Day School 44: The Caribs needed a second-half effort to pull away from the Panthers and turn their game into a rout.
Zamouy Swanston scored a game-high 24 points and Mark Prince added 19 points for Central High, which only led 34-29 at the half. But the Caribs went onto outscore Good Hope Country Day 32-15 over the final two quarters.
Joshua Rodgers scored 21 points and Francisco Velaquez added 11 points for the Panthers.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 53, Charlotte Amalie High School 52: The Devil Rays rallied in the second half to stun the defending tournament champion and their St. Thomas rivals.
C’kai Frett scored 19 points and Jordan Fleming and Zavier Powell added eight points each for Ivanna Eudora Kean High, which trailed 30-26 at the halftime break. But the Devil Rays outscored the Hawks 16-10 in the third quarter to take the lead, then held on in the fourth quarter.
Kirabo Stephens scored a game-high 21 points and Elijah Peltier added 15 points for Charlotte Amalie High.
Central High School 51, Antilles School 46: The Caribs remained in the hunt to advance to the title game by pulling ahead by double digits early, then holding off the Hurricanes in the second half.
Mark Prince scored a game-high 17 points and Emmanuel George added 12 points for Central High, which led 33-22 at the halftime break.
Julien Loewenstein led Antilles School with 14 points, with K’Nard Callendar adding 13 points.
Charlotte Amalie High School 52, Central High School 39: The Hawks played their way back into the title game by holding off the Caribs’ second half rally.
Kirabo Stevens scored 14 points, Kidane Stephens added 12 points and Elijah Peltier had 11 points for Charlotte Amalie High, which led 27-11 at the halftime break.
Mark Prince led Central High with 11 points, with Zamour Swanston adding 10 points.
Girls Division
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 38, Antilles School 23: Behind Jada Isaac, the Lady Devil Rays put together a big second and fourth quarter to pull away and beat the Lady Hurricanes.
Isaac scored a game-high 22 points for Eudora Kean High, which only led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter. But the Lady Devil Rays outscored Antilles 11-6 in the second quarter for a 19-13 halftime lead.
It was the same story in the second half – Kean High and the Lady Hurricanes were 6-6 in the third quarter, only to have the Lady Rays finish with a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter.
C’Orna Greene led Antilles School with 11 points.
Central High School 38, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 20: The Lady Caribs returned to the girls title game for the first time since 2019, getting control early in beating the Lady Devil Rays.
Grecia Jequel-Bello scored a game-high 16 points and A’Nesha Deterville added 11 points for Central High, which led 14-3 at the halftime break.
Jada Isaac had eight points and Patricia Thomas added seven points for Ivanna Eudora Kean High.