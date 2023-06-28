Aliyah Boston isn’t one to blab a secret all over the place, especially when she’s been asked not to.
But when the St. Thomas native got the call from WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Sunday morning about her selection as a starter for next month’s WNBA All-Star Game … well, she just couldn’t resist spreading the news a little.
“Miss Cathy said not to tell anyone, but I texted my whole family group chat — don’t tell her,” Boston kiddingly said Monday night before the Indiana Fever’s game against the Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas.
“I told them they have to keep it a secret — it’s just my mom (Cleone Boston), my dad (Al Boston) and my aunt (Jenaire Hodge). I’m like, ‘Guys, shhhh, but listen, come to Vegas!’ They were so excited — my mom was like, ‘All right, let’s search (for flights) now.’”
Boston was one of 10 players — and the only rookie — named as starters for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, set for July 15 in Las Vegas. She is the first rookie to be an ASG starter since Shoni Schimmel in 2014 (and she was the ASG’s Most Valuable Player), and the eighth overall since the first All-Star Game was played in 1999.
The next person Boston shared the secret with — again, shhhh, don’t tell Engelbert — was first-year Fever head coach Christie Sides.
Sides – sitting in front on the team bus traveling to the Aces’ arena for the morning shootaround — said she had to keep her excitement in check after getting Boston’s text.
“We were all separated, so Aliyah got the call, and then she told me,” Sides said. “We didn’t know if we could tell anybody, so we were all just sitting on the bus and she and I were texting. All she wants to talk about is her team, you know, and that’s the difference in her. That’s what makes her so special.”
And Boston joins a special list, with the other names of past rookie ASG starters reads like a future WNBA Hall of Fame — Elena Delle Donne (2013), Brittney Griner (2013), Maya Moore (2011), Sue Bird (2002), Tamika Catchings (2002) and Chamique Holdsclaw (1999).
That’s a big deal to Boston, who didn’t even have making the All-Star Game — much less being a starter — on her list of goals for the season after being the No. 1 overall pick by the Fever in the 2023 WNBA draft.
“It’s really special,” Boston said. “Sometimes, there’s not enough words, or words you can even say because the feeling is just unmatched. I never thought in my rookie season that I would be an All-Star, let along an All-Star starter, just because of the amount of talented women I’m surrounded by, but it’s a great feeling.”
While there was some debate on social media among some WNBA fans about whether Boston deserved to be in the All-Star Game — much less a starter — she’s ignoring them, and for some very good reasons:
• The Fever have already won as many games this season (5-9) as they won all of the 2022 season (5-31).
• She’s leading all of the WNBA’s rookies in scoring (15.6 per game) and rebounding (8.1 per game), and leading the league in field goal percentage (65.1%).
• Boston has already earned the league’s rookie of the month award once, and was the Eastern Conference’s player of the week two weeks ago. At the rate she’s going, she could add a few more awards by the end of the season.
All that makes it easy for Boston to ignore the naysayers and enjoy the moment.
“It was a shocking moment,” she said. “You can see bits here and there on social media of what people are thinking, but then you get a call that’s like, ‘Hey, you’re an All-Star starter.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ This is so cool. It’s really is just another open door from God I’m just so thankful for.”
