It’s just now starting to sink in for Aliyah Boston that’s she about to take the next step in her basketball career — the WNBA.
The moment came Saturday on a plane flight to Indianapolis, where the St. Thomas native will join her Indiana Fever teammates for the start of training camp next week.
“I was thinking, ‘Is this really real?’,” Boston said Monday during an introductory press conference. “Then I got here and saw everybody at the airport. I was just super excited.
“When we were done, I called my mom and told her ‘It’s real now; I’m here.’ I’m just starting this journey and it’s super exciting, but it’s real now.”
It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for the former South Carolina star since she was the No. 1 overall pick by the Fever — the first in the team’s history — in the 2023 WNBA Draft the evening of April 10.
First there was all the hoopla before and after the WNBA Draft — courtside seats at the 76ers-Nets game, an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and even a trip to Disneyland.
Then there was the flight to Indianapolis, with a welcoming party of Fever officials (chief among them general manager Lin Dunn and new head coach Christie Sides) and fans waiting for her at Indianapolis International Airport.
There was even a “welcome to Indy” billboard on Interstate 70 between the airport and Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Fever will play their home games.
But now that she’s in Indy and the Fever’s training camp approaches — WNBA team camps can begin Sunday, April 30 — Boston has gotten more and more locked in on getting ready.
“I try not to put any additional pressure on myself that I might have already placed on myself prior to this,” said Boston, who will wear No. 7 with the Fever. “It’s a new stage for me, so it can almost feel like I’m a rookie again.
“I don’t think, my freshman year in South Carolina, I was really nervous. I think it was more just super excited to be here and be in that new space. That’s kind of the mindset that I’m taking into being here with the Fever.”
Boston really doesn’t have time to be nervous, especially with the tight window WNBA players and teams have to prepare for the upcoming season.
Preseason games begin May 5 — the Fever have two, on May 7 at the Chicago Sky, then hosting the Dallas Wings on May 13 — before their regular-season opener May 19 against the Connecticut Sun in Indianapolis.
That didn’t seem to concern Boston — a four-time winner of the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center — or her new coach.
“It’s all the things that she brings for us … the intangibles,” Sides said. “She’s just a leader. She’s a solid human being. She’s a competitor, and she makes people around her better. And that’s what’s exciting about having her here.”
The 6-foot-5 Boston regularly faced double- and even triple-teams from opponents the past two seasons. But with the WNBA using the defensive three-second rule like the NBA, the lane will be a lot clearer for Boston and the pick-and-roll style offenses WNBA teams rely heavily on.
“She’s going to be able to play in some space,” Sides said of Boston. “Junk defenses has been all she’s seen the past 2-3 years, being double teamed, triple teamed. So for her to be able to play in some space is really exciting.”
As for Boston, she’s ready to hit the court with her new teammates — two of them, guard Destanni Henderson and forward Victaria Saxton, are former Gamecocks.
“I just wanna be a strong presence for the Fever, both offensively and defensively,” Boston said. “Just being able to learn and adapt — my biggest thing when it comes to embracing that spacing is just being patient.
“I’m super excited to be here for this opportunity. I’m ready to get to work.”