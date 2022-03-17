Blue Jackets 4, Senators 1: Jack Roslovic scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to three games.
Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly, with an empty-net goal, also scored for Columbus (31-27-3).
Tyler Ennis scored the lone goal for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg made 32 saves. The Senators (21-34-5) have lost three straight and are 1-3-0 through the first four games of their five-game homestand.
Some poor defensive play by the Senators allowed the Blue Jackets to take a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. A bad line change allowed Zack Werenski to feed a pass to Robinson, who stepped into the circle and fired a shot off the far post and in at 2:40 of the second.
Wild 4, Bruins 2: Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie as the Minnesota Wild held on for a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.
Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter, his 24th goal of the season, with 4.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
After Minnesota had a few good looks on net during a shift from its third line, Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot at the 7:56 mark of the third. It was Greenway’s sixth goal of the season and second in two games.
— The Associated Press
Greenway’s goal came after Boston climbed back from a 2-0 deficit following a pair of goals by Kaprizov. Craig Smith put the Bruins on the board late in the first period, and Brad Marchand’s power-play goal evened the score in the second.
Kaprizov, the skilled second-year winger, fired a rocket from the point during the Wild’s first power play for the first of his two goals. He added to his total later in the period when he split two defenders on a breakaway following a long pass from linemate Mats Zuccarello.
It was Kaprizov’s sixth multigoal game of the season, with three coming in his last seven games. He had his eight-game point streak snapped Sunday. Kaprizov has a team-high 32 goals on the season.
Cam Talbot made 24 saves to get the win. Swayman stopped 30 shots in the loss.
Minnesota defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Alex Goligoski each had two assists. Both assisted on Greenway’s go-ahead goal in the third.
Boston was without captain Patrice Bergeron, who will be out at least two games due to the risk of infection in a previous arm injury. Bergeron has 17 goals and 28 assists in 56 games this season for the Bruins. UP NEXT
Blue Jackets: Host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.
Senators: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.