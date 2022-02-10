No. 2 Stanford 82, Oregon St. 59: Hannah Jump scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Cameron Brink added 12 points and No. 2 Stanford ran its winning streak to 11 games with an 82-59 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday.
She had three 3s in the first half and shot 5 for 12 from deep overall while sixth-year senior Anna Wilson matched her career high with four steals for the Cardinal (19-3, 10-0 Pac-12) in their 25th consecutive win against Pac-12 opponents.
Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 13 points in her first four minutes of play and Oregon State (11-8, 4-5) led 25-22 after the first quarter — the most points allowed by Stanford in a first quarter this season. But the Beavers couldn’t keep up with a balanced attack by defending national champion Stanford.
Villanova 72, No. 8 UConn 69: Lior Garzon scored 19 points and Maddie Siegrist added 17 to lead Villanova to a 72-69 win over No. 8 UConn, ending the Huskies’ 169-game conference winning streak.
UConn last lost a conference game back in the old Big East Conference in 2013.
Brianna Herlihy added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (16-6, 10-3 Big East), who led by as many as 19 points in the second half. It was the eighth straight win for Villanova, which beat the Huskies for the first time since February 2004.
Freshman Azzi Fudd had a season-high 29 points for UConn (15-5, 9-1). Christyn Williams added 24 points.
— The Associated Press
Villanova, which shot 52% from the floor, never trailed. The Wildcats led by as many as 15 points in the first quarter and 41-34 at halftime.
Three consecutive 3-pointers from Brooke Mullin, Lior Garzon and Brianna Herlihy pushed the lead to 59-40 late in the third quarter.
UConn outscored the Wildcats 24-10 in the fourth, cutting the deficit to just 71-69 on a layup by Fudd with 9 seconds left.
But Herlihy hit one of two free throws and UConn, which had no timeouts left, could not get another shot up.
The Wildcats dominated on the boards, outrebounding UConn 37-21.
UConn, which had won six in a row, including a victory over then-No.7 Tennessee on Sunday had just eight healthy players, and just six who saw playing time.
Caroline Ducharme (12.6 ppg) didn’t dress for a second consecutive game with a head injury and center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10 ppg, 8.2 rpg) was a late scratch from UConn’s lineup with an illness.
1 of 165 results
Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose
No. 10 Baylor women overwhelm Kansas State 95-50
AP-BKW--T25-Kansas St-Baylor, 1st Ld-Writethru
Feb 9, 2022 11:19 PM — 517 words
Eds: UPDATES: Removes extra word in headline, adds that Lewis and Andrews both had five 3-pointers.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo had 19 points and 16 rebounds, and three other Baylor players had at least 19 points as the 10th-ranked Bears overwhelmed Kansas State 95-50 on Wednesday night.
Jordan Lewis had 24 points while NaLyssa Smith had 22 and Sarah Andrews 19 for the Bears (18-5, 8-3 Big 12). Lewis and Andrews each had seven assists and five 3-pointers. Smith had seven rebounds.
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee, who entered the game leading the Big 12 with 24.7 points a game, was plagued by fouls early and was held to eight points on 3-of-8 shooting over 20 minutes. The 6-foot-6 Lee also had six rebounds.
Brylee Glenn had 10 points to lead Kansas State (17-7, 7-5), which shot 32.7% overall (18 of 55) while making only 3-of-14 3-pointers.
Baylor shot 57.4% (35 of 61) overall, and made 11 of 19 on 3-pointers. The Bears had a 43-23 rebounding advantage.
Lee picked up two fouls in in the first 4 1/2 minutes of the game, and went to the bench. The 6-foot-6 center returned with 8:46 left in the second period with the Wildcats down 25-14.
With 4:18 left in the second quarter, Lee picked up her third foul when she and Egbo got tangled up under the Kansas State basket and Egbo went to the floor. Wildcat coach Jeff Mittie was then called for a technical foul while protesting the call.
Baylor led 46-27 at the half and began the third quarter on an 18-4 run, led by a pair of 3s from Andrews. The Bears outscored Kansas State 32-11 during the period and took a 78-38 lead into the fourth quarter.