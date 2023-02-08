The Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation will open its 2023 season Sunday, Feb. 12, with the You Make My Heart Race junior duathlon.
The run-bike-run event will take place at the Susana Ocasio Santana Park in Gallows Bay on St. Croix beginning at 8 a.m.
The duathlon is open to boys and girls ages 5-15, with the event broken down into four age groups.
The 5-6 division will complete a ¼-mile run, a ½-mile bike ride and a ¼-mile run; the 7-8 division will complete a ¼-mile run, a ½-mile bike ride and a ½-mile run; the 9-11 division will complete a ½-mile run, a one-mile bike ride and a ½-mile run; and the 12-15 division will complete a ½-mile run, a three-mile bike ride and a one-mile run.
Medals will be presented to the top finishers in each age group, with all finishers receiving competition ribbons.
The entry fee is $5 per child, with biking helmets and shoes required. A limited number of bicycles will be available to rent. Call 340-513-2707 for more information.