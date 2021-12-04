BVI’s Croal finishes fifth in men’s 200 dash
British Virgin Islands sprinter Jaleel Croal improved by more than a quarter-second off his preliminaries time to finish fifth in the men’s 200-meter dash final Friday at the Junior Pan American Games in Colombia.
The 18-year-old Croal, a Tortola native who graduated from Elmore Stoutt High School, ran the final in a personal- and season-best 20.93 seconds.
Before the Junior Pan Ams, Croal’s personal best was a 21.14 ran on Tortola in early June, and a non-official 21.10 two weeks later, again on Tortola.
In the preliminaries Thursday, Croal finished third in his heat race — and barely cracked the top eight to advance to the finals — in 21.24, finishing behind Espinales (20.68) and Da Silva (20.82).
Ecuador’s Anderson Espinales took the gold medal in the event, winning the final in a personal-best 20.51, beating out Brazilian sprinters Lucas Vilar (who got the silver medal in 20.59) and Lucas Da Silva (the bronze medalist in 20.68).
Ecuador’s Katriel Mendez was fourth in 20.80.
BVI sailor Lettsome 6th entering final day
British Virgin Islands sailor Thad Lettsome dropped a couple of places in the standings in the men’s singlehanded dinghy division despite posting a pair of top-10 finishes Friday at the Junior Pan American Games in Colombia.
Lettsome, a Tortola native and a member of Tulane University’s sailing team, had back-to-back seventh-place finishes Friday on Lake Calima. However, he dropped from a tie for fourth to sixth in the standings with 16 points, just one points behind Mexico’s Gerardo Rodriguez (15 points).
Lettsome has two races remaining — both being held today — to move up in the medal standings.
Chile’s German Lacamara and Argentina’s Juan Pable Cardozo both had 1-2 finishes Friday to sit tied atop the leaderboard with four points each. Lacamara won Friday’s opening race while Cardozo was second, but flip-flopped the finishing order in the afternoon race.
Leandre Boucher of the United States was third in the standings with nine points, and Saint Lucia’s Luc Chevrier is fourth in 10 points.
BVI wraps up play in men’s 3v3 hoops with loss
The British Virgin Islands closed out play in men’s 3-on-3 basketball Friday morning with another loss in group play, this time to Venezuela, and ending the team’s run in the Junior Pan American Games in Colombia.
The British Virgin Islands lost to the Venezuelans 22-11 at the Pan American Park courts, dropping the BVI’s record to 0-3 in Group A. Advancing from Group A were Colombia, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.
Ernesto Castilla and Jose Escobar each had a game-high eight points for Venezuela, with Asa La Guerre and Elian Centenio adding three points each.
Stephano Paul led the British Virgin Islands with four points. Michael Richardson Jr. added three points, and D’Andre Mitcham and Shakeem Tyson had two points each.
— Bill Kiser