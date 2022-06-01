A series of tennis camps for junior players will be held in June and early July at The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort’s tennis courts on St. Croix.
The camps are open to all ages and all levels of ability – from beginners to advanced players – and will runs from Monday through Friday each session.
Activities during the camps will include drills and skill development, on- and off-court games, and athletic development.
The first session will be held from June 6-17, with beginners from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and intermediate and advanced players from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
The second session will be held from June 20 to July 1, with beginners from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and intermediate and advanced players from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
The camp fee is $250 per 10-day session, and is non-refundable.
To register for the camps or for more information, call 571-353-5208 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.