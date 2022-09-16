Just about everyone has seen or heard of the movie “Rudy,” the semi-biographical account of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who dreamed of one day playing for Notre Dame’s football team — and did.

Jahmar Quandt admits he’s never seen the movie — but the St. Thomas native is definitely having his own “Rudy” moments this season with the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s football team.

— Email Sports Editor Bill Kiser at bkiser@dailynews.vi.