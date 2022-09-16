Just about everyone has seen or heard of the movie “Rudy,” the semi-biographical account of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who dreamed of one day playing for Notre Dame’s football team — and did.
Jahmar Quandt admits he’s never seen the movie — but the St. Thomas native is definitely having his own “Rudy” moments this season with the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga’s football team.
After spending the past three seasons as a “walk-on” with the scout team, Quandt finally got promoted to the main squad his senior year — and got his chance to play, appearing in the Mocs’ season opener against Wofford on Sept. 3.
“It was, honestly, an awesome feeling,” said the 23-year-old Quandt, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver. “I was a little shocked when I got the heads up that I was going to go in. Afterwards, I felt really alive; it was a great feeling being out on that field, for sure.”
What makes Quandt’s journey from practice squad player to getting his shot with an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program is (to use movie parlance) his backstory.
You see, before his time with the Mocs, Quandt had never played tackle football … and his only real exposure to the game was on the flag football team at Antilles School, where he graduated in 2017.
“The cats been here for over three years, and he’s come to work every single day,” said Chattanooga assistant coach Ricky Spradling, who works with the team’s wide receivers. “To start a sport that you’ve never played, and start it collegiately with a D-I team is hard enough in itself. But by far, he’s the most improved player on the team.
“He had no idea, probably, where the end zone was or which direction to go when he caught the ball when he first got here. Compared to where he’s at now, it’s not even close.”
Quandt spent just one year on the Hurricanes’ flag football team, his freshman year in 2013, before the school dropped the program the following year.
After graduation, he spent a year at Naropa University, a private college in Boulder, Colo. The next year, he made plans to attend Chattanooga to work towards his bachelor’s degree in psychology.
It was at the urging of some of his friends in the area that he should try to walk on with the Mocs’ football team.
“That’s how I started that journey,” said Quandt.
And started his education in the game of football.
“I had no knowledge of the game at all,” Quandt said. “I never put pads on, never been on a field with paint and hash marks. Really, being on the scout team was a big, huge contributor, but the whole experience was the reason why I learned so much.
“There was a huge learning curve being on the field … it wasn’t until the last two years where I really got comfortable being physical.”
Said Spradling, who was the Mocs’ running backs coach when Quandt joined the team: “When he first showed up, he didn’t have a clue on what to do, so it’s definitely been surprising. But how that kid’s built and how he goes about his day-to-day stuff, it’s no surprise that he’s where he’s at.”
As the years on the field with the scout team went by, Quandt began drawing more and more notice from Chattanooga’s coaching staff — which led to that first game appearance against the Bulldogs.
“He’s always been a good teammate, but you could see it — especially this year — where he’s developed more and more,” Spradling said. “All of a sudden, he’s getting matched up against our first-team defense, and he’s winning routes against them.
“For three years, we’ve seen this kid get better and better and better. Now we’re to his last year, and we have no problem throwing him in there because we know he’s going to know what to do and he’s going to try hard when he does it.”
For that, Quandt is grateful for the opportunity.
“When I started, it was completely new,” he said. “I knew I had to be patient and understand that I’m coming from not knowing much. It was going to take some time to work hard, understand the game more, and learn from other players and coaches. Eventually, the opportunity will arise.
“I could just say I’m lucky, but it’s not true; at the same time, you have to work to be prepared for that moment.”